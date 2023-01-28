Startups Seek Initiatives to Drive Innovation and Digitization





The year gone by will be remembered as an important year for the tech sector, especially smart wearables, in terms of innovation and adoption in India. This year, which has had a great impact on society, has become a turning point in the development of 5G, artificial intelligence, gesture control technology, voice assistance, etc. 2018 has been his year full of surprises, and it has taken tech enthusiasts to their seats.

Despite the unexpected economic slowdown, the wheels of innovation continued to turn as consumers continued to demand more. As India continues to digitize and modernize at an exponential rate, the technology sector will become a key driver of economic growth and social progress through the wide adoption of new age devices and the integration of new age technologies in various industries. It is

In the days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the federal budget for 2023-2024 in parliament, speculation is rife about the government’s plans to further strengthen the Indian economy. The potential impact of the budget on the tech industry is far-reaching, from expanding digital infrastructure to fostering innovation to investing in emerging technologies. While we wait for the official announcement, we would like to shed some light on the key areas where the budget is expected to have the greatest impact on India’s tech sector.

Boosting the startup ecosystem

India has emerged as one of the strongest economies in the world. This is largely thanks to the country’s prevalent entrepreneurial spirit and the government’s continued efforts to shield itself from the effects of global headwinds. India, her third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the United States and China, is poised to boost global startup capital by introducing next-generation reforms focused on increasing entrepreneurs’ access to finance. can leap as

Global brands have always claimed their place as propellers of the industry, but the proliferation of startups in India has further fueled the technological revolution in recent years. Due to its large pool of highly skilled young professionals and innovative minds, it has grown in size and branched out globally.

India currently has over 83,000 startups, ranking as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. However, the ecosystem could benefit more with a push from the government in upcoming budgets. Essential for the ecosystem.

This space could particularly benefit from access to new markets through increased trade and investment opportunities and support for the development of digital platforms for e-commerce and other services. India’s vast pool of manpower Paying attention to diversifying its growing pool will also help create new cutting-edge differentiation in the startup sector, allowing India to take center stage in the global ecosystem.

Accelerating India’s Atmanirbhar Vision

The PLI scheme was a game changer in accelerating India’s vision to become Atmanirbhar as part of its flagship Make in India initiative. Creating an ecosystem for component manufacturing as part of the Electronic Component and Semiconductor Manufacturing Acceleration Scheme (SPECS) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Scheme will assist broadly in accelerating India’s efforts towards self-reliance can do.

India is currently the largest market for smartwatches, surpassing the United States and China, and with proper preparations to build a robust infrastructure for component manufacturing in the country, domestic brands can make India It will further help us strengthen our efforts to become a global manufacturing hub. This will not only reduce our reliance on imports, but also in lowering the cost of our products and making them accessible to more customers. play an essential role.

The 2023 budget should continue to focus on capex as a growth engine and give momentum to local manufacturing. Continued efforts to ensure domestic production of high-end components will further boost the development of a complete ecosystem for domestic electronics manufacturing. These measures will facilitate Make in India initiatives and create a more conducive environment for manufacturing in India while reducing reliance on imports.

In conclusion, the focus on building the startup ecosystem, digital infrastructure, innovation, skills and manufacturing is expected to give the tech sector and the economy at large a notable boost in the upcoming budget. Government support coupled with initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India have put the country ahead in the technology industry and poised to reach global scale.

Writer is co-founder of connected lifestyle tech brand Noise (@gonoise).Views expressed are personal

