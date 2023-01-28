Google exec fired after female boss touched him at drunken party





A Google executive claims he was fired from the tech giant for refusing to pick up lines from his high-ranking female boss at a posh company dinner.

Ryan Olohan, 48, has accused Google and one of its top executives, Tiffany Miller, of firing him after Miller touched him at a Chelsea restaurant in December 2019, accusing him of harassing an Asian woman. Said he knew he liked A lawsuit was filed in Manhattan on November 30.

Google’s director of programmatic media, Miller, stroked Olohan’s abs, complimented his physique, and told him her marriage lacked “spice,” according to court documents.

Shortly after Olohan was promoted to managing director of food, beverages and restaurants and joined a new executive team that included Miller at Google’s Manhattan office, he was actually at a drunken company gathering at Fig & Olive on West 13th Street. It is said that there was an encounter with to litigation.

Ryan Olohan has accused Google and one of its top executives, Tiffany Miller, from firing him after Miller groped him at a Chelsea restaurant in December 2019.

Olohan, a married father of seven, said he was initially reluctant to bring up the case because many of his colleagues were drunk, but his colleagues later described the behavior as “Tiffany is Tiffany.” ‘, the court documents said.

Olohan said he reported the issue to Google’s human resources department the following week and had received no complaints.

According to the complaint, the human resources officer “openly admitted that if a woman who accuses a white man of harassment files a complaint ‘inversely,’ the complaint will certainly be escalated.”X

Olohan claims that after Miller filed the complaint, he started retaliating against him by criticizing him and reporting him to HR for “microaggressions,” although the complaint was based on Miller blaming him. I have not specified.

According to court documents, Tiffany Miller rubbed Orohan’s abs and said she knew Orohan liked Asian women.

The retaliation is said to have continued at an event hosted by Google in December 2021. At this event, Miller got drunk in front of his colleagues and admonished Orohan. The resentment was so intense that his colleagues encouraged Miller to move to the other side of the table, according to the complaint.

Miller later apologized, stating, “Google was aware of the ongoing harassment of Olohan due to Millers’ refusal of Olohan’s sexual advances, but we will again take no action.” It was,” the lawsuit alleges.

Miller beat Olohan again in April 2022 while drunk during a gathering at the company’s karaoke bar. She mocks him upon arrival, reiterating that she knows Orohan’s wife is Asian. .

The incident allegedly occurred during a drunken company gathering at Fig & Olive on West 13th Street. Helayne Seidman Another incident allegedly occurred at her Google-sponsored event in December 2021 when Miller got drunk in front of his colleagues and admonished his Olohan.Helene Seidman

advertisement

Olohan said he began to feel pressure from his bosses, who said there were “clearly too many white people” in management. In July, he was advised to fire a male employee to make room for a woman on the team, the lawsuit alleges.

The following month, Google fired Olohan, ending his employment after 16 years.

Olohan said in a videoconference that he was told by Google’s employee research team that he was fired for not being “inclusive.”

Olohan was told by the Google employee research team that he was fired for not being “inclusive.”

When asked why it wasn’t inclusive, Olohan was told that he favors high-performing employees and is “competent” by commenting on the “walking pace” of other employees.

Olohan’s lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names both Google and Miller as defendants, accusing them of discrimination, retaliation and fostering a hostile work environment.

Olohan joined Klick Group, a life sciences-focused advertising firm, in September as executive vice president of growth, according to a company press release.

Google and Olohan did not return messages for comment. Mirror could not be reached.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/28/google-exec-fired-after-female-boss-groped-him-at-drunken-bash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos