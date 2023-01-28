Google employee finds out she was laid off hours before giving birth





Natasha Nesiba is a Senior Software Engineer at Google focusing on YouTube Kids. On January 20, Nesiba lost her job at Google and gave birth to her second child. “I’m the most vulnerable physically, mentally and emotionally,” she told Insider.She’s loading something while she’s loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

One engineer said she couldn’t stop shaking and crying after finding out she had been fired from Google, hours before she went into labor and gave birth to her second child.

“What was supposed to be a beautiful and exciting day of work was really overshadowed by all of this shocking and terrifying news,” Natasha Neshiba told an insider.

Google announced on January 20th that it will lay off about 12,000 employees, or about 6% of its global workforce. In a memo to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company hired too quickly to retain all its employees in the current “economic realities.” rice field.

Neshiba, who lives in California, has had a close relationship with Google since high school. She won a college scholarship from the company and donated to fund another student’s research at New Mexico State University, and as a student before joining Google full-time in 2016. Completed her four internships at Google.

Insiders used documents to confirm Nesiba’s identity and work history.

Nesiba said:

The day the company’s mass layoffs were announced, Neshiba was due to induce her second child. was

Nesheba’s husband, who also works at Google, would wake up early to hear the news of layoffs. His position was not affected, but he checked her wife’s e-mail and found that she had lost her job.

“It was such a big day and I was already so stressed out that he was actually trying to decide whether or not to hide the email from me.” I did.”

It’s been a rough day. “I was emotionally out of control,” Nesheba said. “I couldn’t stop shaking and crying.”

Neshiba told an insider that she had “a very difficult experience postpartum”. She said: “I am the most vulnerable physically, mentally and emotionally.

“I can’t fully enjoy every intimate moment with a new born baby or a toddler who is now one and a half years old.

Despite this, Neshiba told the insider that even though he is now “very hurt”, he is still grateful for the time spent at Google. I became human,” she said.

She also thanks a former colleague who was “very supportive.” Nesiba joins other former Googlers in her Discord group to share support, advice, and her career guidance.

Neshiba is not alone. Many Google employees who have lost their jobs report being stunned and appalled by the mass layoffs. Eight Months Pregnant Program Her manager said her “heart sank” when she learned she was fired. A couple with a four-month-old baby both lost their jobs.

Google did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment.

Fired by Google or another tech company? Contact this reporter at [email protected]der.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-worker-laid-off-hours-before-giving-birth-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos