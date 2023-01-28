Google Recruiter Loses Job During Candidate Interview A Week After Raise Talk





NEW DELHI: A Google employee in HR who was hoping for a raise in what he called a “dream job” found out he had been fired by the tech giant while interviewing for a candidate. In a viral LinkedIn post, Dan Lanigan-Ryan said he was locked out of the system in the middle of an interview, bringing an “abrupt end” to his 16 months working at Google. Others last Friday. Just over a year ago, I landed my dream job at my dream company. Ryan’s post said: Cloud: He was caught off-guard after talking with the recruiting team in sales (an area where we see a lot of growth) a little while ago for a raise.”

While thanking his colleagues for their support, he wanted to get back to work and appealed for “visibility” on social media platforms. I would like to thank my managers Emma Daley-Ronain, Marie-Claire Kennedy, Joe Morgan and his associates Yasmin Hussain and Rocco Sec. “I am open to work and look forward to taking everything I have learned and achieved into my next position. doubled. Alphabet faces competition from Microsoft, which is reportedly looking to expand its stake in ChatGPT, a chatbot that answers questions with human-like responses.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O), and Alphabet’s boss since 2019 at Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), Sundar Pichai said in a staff memo that he takes “full responsibility” for the decision. to dismissal. Pichai said that compensation has become more closely tied to performance recently, and that with Alphabet looking to incorporate more AI into its products, it is time to “focus, rebuild our cost base, and optimize our people and capital. It’s time to turn to priorities,” he said. , reflects comments from Microsoft announcing job cuts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/week-after-pay-rise-talk-google-recruiter-loses-job-while-interviewing-candidate/articleshow/97392570.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

