The Death of Moore’s Law and Why It’s Actually Good for Gaming





Gordon Moore looked into his proverbial crystal ball one day in 1965 and created one of the most defining principles of the 20th century. Observing the pace of innovation in computing in Electronics magazine, he predicted that the number of transistors on a circuit would double every year from now until 1975.

What he didn’t know at the time was that Moore’s Law would continue to apply for a little longer than that. completely transformed. According to the MIT Technology Review (opens in new tab), this technological revolution has been responsible for about one-third of the growth in the US productivity base since 1974. Moore thought it might lead to wonders like our own home computers, trading NFTs on smartphones in 2022. Dream bigger, Gordon. Wow.

But nothing lasts forever. Not his Wrestlemania streak in The Undertaker, not a friend’s conversation about vacations, and, most pertinently, not Moore’s Law. After decades of oblique upward trajectories, there was no particular moment when the graph suddenly leveled off. Instead, it’s a slow taper, with increasing efforts to achieve the next finer manufacturing process.

age to machine

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Intel’s 10nm manufacturing process has lagged behind significantly, resulting in poor die yields in 2019 and a four-year generation gap to Intel’s previous 14nm chips. The company’s designers agree that the rate of progress is no longer consistent with Moore’s Law. Nvidia recently said the same thing.

We all need constraints because infinite choices are paralyzing. Neil Postman called this the Information Action Ratio.

Additionally, it takes exponentially more effort to reach the next rung of the ladder. The amount of research and development required to achieve smaller, denser microchips has increased 18-fold since 1971, according to economists at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Most computing experts agree that Moore’s Law is over. And while that’s nasty for a western world that has been largely driven by that innovation, the whole economy is fueled by it, so where we are now is a safe place. I’m only here for stupid old game.

In this incredibly peculiar microcosm of society, the collapse of Moore’s Law is actually a good thing. As a gamer, my first reaction when I hear about a more powerful CPU or GPU is to imagine an insane degree of new graphics fidelity, so it seems counterintuitive at first.

Especially in the late 90’s and into the 2000’s, the CPU arms race seemed like a big step forward for the gaming industry. It was certainly happening, but it’s a whole new genre made possible not just by better graphics, but by complex AI, newfound environmental scale, and procedural generation.

However, starting around 2008, the line began to bend. No immediate effect in game was seen. It happened so slowly that it’s only been accepted, over a decade later, that the 2012 game doesn’t look all that different from the 2022 game. Especially when placed next to the game.

Having more technical bandwidth at your disposal to create games is certainly a plus. But it’s better to have a definite ceiling, albeit a little lower than you’d like.

Because creativity is all about constraints. In the world of writing, if this committee asked me to write about something I liked, you would probably be looking at a blank page right now, just like I did the night before. We all need constraints because the choice of is paralyzing. Neil Postman called this the Information Action Ratio.

The main constraint in game development is budget. It also includes time. Because every day you work on the game is another day when you have to pay everyone. And technical.

In recent years, we have become increasingly aware of the stress and workload involved in creating games. However, removing the aforementioned constraint does not relax it. may increase them.

window of opportunity

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Let’s take a classic example of development hell: Duke Nukem Forever. The project started in his 1997 and didn’t see the light of day until 2011. At least part of the reason for its notorious lengthy development cycle was that it kept missing the technical window, a period when the visuals still had a competitive sheen. , the mechanics were in line with what was on the market, and culturally people were still obsessed with the idea of ​​picking up poop.

What if there were no new game engines? What if the build engine was all about technical marvels and the final Duke Nukem Forever, perhaps he should have been released before ’99. And it definitely would have been a much better title.

Because that developer had to work in line. Find new ways to make sprites and corridors interesting, just two years after the idea presented in Duke Nukem 3D. Without new corridors rendered in 3D and polygonal enemies hiding old ideas, we needed to innovate on a creative level.

This is exactly what we see in the current wave of retro shooters like Dusk, Ion Fury and Amid Evil.[OK]It will download to Steam before clicking . This is because the file size is small. Their visuals did not make his 2001 gaming magazine cover. But it’s all a great game thanks to the level and enemy design, weapon feedback, and atmosphere.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

To broaden your mind a little, let’s take a look at the console. PlayStation 3 came with his Motorstorm, Resistance: Fall of Man, Need For Speed: Carbon, Madden NFL 07 and more. The same console’s life ended in 2013 with The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite and GTA 5.

The hardware ceiling was never raised. But developers can find efficiencies, smarter solutions to underlying problems, and utilize those same resources to create games that look generationally removed from the platform’s launch titles. I got

The less the goalposts move, the easier it is to score. Looking through the “Best Games of 2021” list, you’ll find not only gorgeous triple-A offerings like Forza Horizon 5 (visually almost identical to its predecessor, by the way), but also Loop Hero, Unpacking, You’ll also find strange new concepts such as Wildermyth. The minimum spec is 2007 grade, but it’s packed with new experiences and fresh angles.

So while our global economy may crumble due to the waning of Moore’s Law, which itself was the engine of 20th and 21st century prosperity, at least it will remain in the rubble of what once was. We can do that by gathering around a burning trash can. We look forward to smart video games.

