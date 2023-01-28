Tria Arquitetura renovates So Paulo penthouse with sculptural staircase





This penthouse apartment in São Paulo was designed by local studio Tria Arquitetura and includes a sculptural staircase.

The renovation of the 960-square-metre Frédéric Chopin Apartment was led by architect Marina Cardoso de Almeida of Tria Architetura, who reconfigured the layout to take full advantage of the high ceilings and views.

A sculptural staircase meanders between floors of a duplex apartment

The apartment has two floors and is inhabited by an art-loving couple.

A previously large home owner, the client chose to move to an apartment for convenience and safety, but still wanted their space to feel open and expansive. .

Green furniture and rugs are accentuated against materials in near-neutral tones

The primary suite was moved to the upper floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.

An intimate library was also created on this level, so the entire floor is a completely private space, with the exception of the patio and pool terrace where clients entertain their guests.

The couple’s contemporary art collection is featured throughout the apartment

Two employee suites have been moved to the lower floors, replacing closets with guest suites and a home theater.

Connecting the two levels is a staircase with travertine treads and a pure white railing that meanders through the double-height space and looks like a sculpture.

Wooden slatted panels surround the elevator block, fireplace, and wall that separates the main living room from the guest area.

This sets the tone for the rest of the contemporary artwork and materials used throughout the Penthouse.

“The main concept in choosing the finishes and architectural solutions was to bring comfort while leaving a large gap to allow the work to decorate the home.

Stainless steel in the kitchen matches the lapped pillars in the living area

Colorful paintings adorn the walls in the open living and dining areas, while furniture and rugs in shades of green and orange stand out against neutral tones.

“In the living room, there were three large main volumes that should be emphasized to bring texture and coziness.

Stairs feature pure white handrails and travertine treads

These include the elevator block, the fireplace and the wall separating the main room and guest area, clad in thin vertical slats of veneered natural wood.

Another pillar is clad in stainless steel, providing a contrast between the living room’s wood and other warm tones and cool, sharp edges.

Master bedroom moved upstairs to face the best views

On the second floor of the library, wide wooden floors run to the walls, making the room cozy and providing a backdrop for a series of framed vintage maps.

“The library was the only time the architects chose to cover all the walls with the same wood as the floor, to be more serious and to make the environment stand out from the rest,” said the studio.

Studio MK27 combines different textures in the interior of a São Paulo apartment

The outdoor area has also been updated with a reduced pool size and better integration with the landscaping.

A pair of imitation classic columns were also demolished, and a wood and glass pergola was added to cover the patio.

The cozy library walls are paneled with the same wood as the floor

During the renovation, a fully automated system was added throughout the apartment to control air conditioning, lighting, landscaping irrigation, curtains and blinds.

The project took over two years to complete due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project also included adding a pergola and reducing the pool size on the terrace

Apartment living is common in densely populated São Paulo. Architects and designers have used their creativity to add character to previously unattractive spaces.

Other recently completed examples include a home by Studio MK27 featuring furry upholstery, lace curtains and a tactile rug, and a renovation by Memola Estudio that exposed the building’s concrete structure. .

Photographed by Fran Parente.

Project credit:

Lead Architect: Marina Cardoso de Almeida Creative Team: Marina Cardoso de Almeida, Sarah Bonanno, Barbara Castro, Barbara Silva, Virginia Caldas Engineering: Steel Construções Landscape: Alex Hanazaki Lighting Tech: Carlos Fortes Automation: Taag HVAC: Dealtec

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2023/01/28/tria-arquitetura-frederic-chopin-penthouse-renovation-sao-paulo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos