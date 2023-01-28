Why did Alphabet hit the panic button? Only Google can answer that question | John Norton





Oddly enough, the best thing that could have happened to Google (now disguised as its parent company, Alphabet) was Facebook. why? Surveillance capitalism is considered perhaps the most toxic business model since the opium trade, but it was Facebook that abused it to cause the most trouble. As a result, Google has made the ride easier. Naturally, there have been strange annoyances with the EU, including nasty fines and protracted legal battles. But it wasn’t Google’s Larry Page who was given the title of evil emperor of the online world, but Facebook bosses Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, and their adult supervisor Eric.・It was Schmidt.

This allowed Google to fly under the regulatory radar and avoid public criticism. Its relative immunity may also have been aided by credulity induced by the Don’t be Evil motto. , having messed around with quite a few features over the years, may have also solved this problem. On the other hand, in addition to Gmail, we were also able to create useful and successful products such as Google Maps, Google Scholar, Google Earth, and Google Books. And, of course, in 2006 he acquired YouTube, and in 2014 he acquired DeepMind, an artificial intelligence startup.

The company was able to avoid a mix of creativity, fumbling, and indifference, apparently, because it was always making money. A strong cash pump from search engines and associated advertising businesses has ensured more than $100 billion in annual revenue to enrich shareholders since 2017. With that kind of income, you can afford to make a lot of mistakes, especially if you own a search engine that nearly dominates the market in most parts of the non-communist world.

Google’s CEO and his colleagues aren’t going to battle naked

So why is this lucrative giant suddenly in Panic Station? Its chief executive, Sundar Pichai, has issued a Code Red Alert regardless of what that means. It seems to involve recalling the company’s two co-founders who were happily spending time with their vast fortunes to help straighten out the 12,000 people laid off on an industrial scale to date. It contains. The methods involved in layoffs aren’t as brutal as those employed by Elon Musk on Twitter, but they’re realistic enough on a scale. One executive reported that the first sign that something was up was when he couldn’t access his Google Nest Hub Smart Home controls. When I went to check my work email, he wrote. Scrolling further down, as you may have already guessed, there was a form his email from PeopleOps stating that my employment at Google had ended.

why panic? Three reasons in order of urgency. The first is that the tech industry knew a recession was coming and was significantly overhired in 2021 and 2022. To date, major companies have laid off about 200,000 employees. Second, the US Department of Justice and eight states have filed lawsuits against Google. Politico’s website claims that Google has an illegal monopoly on the online advertising market through years of self-dealing, anti-competitive acquisitions, and forcing companies to use multiple ads. I’m here. the products and services it provides.

But the real reason for the panic appears to be ChatGPT, a prototype artificial intelligence chatbot from the San Francisco-based OpenAI company. This free version is taking the world by storm. Given that people are already using Google as a search engine of sorts, this is worrisome enough for Google. But what has surprised Pichai and his co-developers is that OpenAI is testing the market for his version of Pro, which offers faster responses and other features for $42 a month. And the company has strong backing from Microsoft.

Given that Google (and by extension Alphabet) relies so heavily on the continued prosperity of Google search, anything that could undermine it looks like an existential threat. The industry knows that the mantra of former Intel CEO Andy Groves is that only paranoia survives. It’s hard to understand why. Google has its own version of the system LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications) like ChatGPT. I began to think that the famous engineer was very persuasive and had a sense (he was subsequently fired for publicizing his opinion).

Given all this, why isn’t Google launching LaMDA? Is it because the company doesn’t feel ready for widespread deployment yet? Like ChatGPT, it generates toxic content Is the capability still under scrutiny, or is it because the company is worried about regulators in light of the latest antitrust lawsuits? That’s enough to make ChatGPT want to ask: why won’t Google release a chatbot like yours?

what i am reading

A blow-by-blow account The UK Is Wasteing a Lot of Wind Power is a long, sober blog post by Archy de Berker about the dysfunction of energy markets and grid plans in different countries.

Desktop Publishing Last week, Ars Technica’s website had an interesting essay by Jeremy Reimer on the 40th anniversary of the Macintosh predecessor.

Edited Highlights The Culture Wars Look Different on Wikipedia is a very thoughtful Atlantic article by Noam Cohen on how online encyclopedia editing works.

