Affinity’s Latest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Wins 2023 AWA ‘Rising Star’ Award





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions for the automotive market, has announced that Tech Video is a winner in the 2023 AWA Awards Rising Star category announced. Tech Video is the latest addition to his Affinitiv suite of service experience solutions.

Created in 2008, AWA recognizes the best vendors in automotive digital marketing, primarily focused on websites. Since then, AWA has become the benchmark for evaluating innovative products in the automotive industry and now includes 20 categories (Digital Retail, Marketing Automation, Sales Processes, Dealer Websites, Digital Marketing, SEO and Local Research, Inventory Management and Merchandising, Human Resources and Marketing). Training, Fixed Operations, F&I, Website Merchandising, Conversational Commerce, Video Technology, Business Intelligence Tools, Reputation Management, and Modern Categories, Automated Payment Platforms, Digital Voice Assistants, Enterprise Retail, and CDP/MAP Technologies.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s AWA judging process, Pasch said. We have seen demonstrations of an amazing group of innovative and progressive products. We are proud to work with these companies and their staff who have invested so much time and resources to better serve the auto dealer community.

Tech Video is a video capture solution that gives your customers the visual evidence they need to approve more repair jobs. Technicians can easily record, pause and resume high-definition video for their customers, detailing the entire inspection process. These streaming videos are up to 7 minutes long and play instantly, no downloads or buffering required.

This tool gives service staff a new level of transparency, allowing them to submit information about services performed, recommendations, cost estimates and even dealer appreciation. Additionally, Tech Video allows the service advisor to send her SMS text her message or email communications to the customer, providing a smoother service lane experience.

By simplifying the inspection process, Tech Video streamlines the workflow of advisors and technicians while providing transparency and oversight of execution and results, said Chief Product Officer Matt Rodeghero.

Delivering innovation and strong customer experiences is at the heart of what Affinitv does and we are honored to receive the Rising Star award.

Click here to see the Tech Video in action and hear Brian Pasch speak for himself.

Attending NADA 2023? Find Affinitiv at booth #4475 to learn more about Tech Videos and our full suite of innovative solutions.

About Affinity

Affinitiv is a leading provider of end-to-end sales, service and marketing technology for automakers, dealer groups and individual dealers. Backed by over 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports his over 5,500 dealers nationwide and all major automakers. At the forefront of this powerful suite of solutions is its most important component: data. This is leveraged by our customer data platform to enable targeted, timely and relevant communications throughout the customer journey. Through a highly personalized, technology-driven approach to consulting, Affinitiv is driving next-generation customer experiences while helping industry players build profitable, lifelong customer relationships. For more information, please visit Affiniv.com.

About Brian Pash

Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), Brian Pasch has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Marketing Playbook”, “Who Sold It?”, “Swimming with Digital Sharks”, “Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing”, “Selling Cars in a Digital Age”, “Unfair Advantage”, “Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail”, etc. there is. Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. Workshops were held at Engagement Conferences and Automotive. Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference.Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is his partner in Google Premium.

