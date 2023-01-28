TAMU researchers use multi-sensory VR to assist NASA astronauts





Aerospace engineering researchers are working on multi-sensory virtual reality to assist astronauts during long-term missions.

College Station, TX Researchers in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University are using multisensory virtual reality to assist astronauts on long-range missions.

“The multi-sensory aspect that we are looking at is non-traditional sensory modalities, so in our particular case we are looking at olfaction, so we are incorporating olfaction into VR.” said Renee Abbott, a PhD student in the Department of Aerospace. engineering. “We have something called digital scent in our VR environment.”

Abbott and other aerospace engineering researchers use the following strategies to provide psychological support to astronauts when they are thousands or even millions of miles away: I use digital scents.

“One of the main negative aspects of spaceflight is actually sensory deprivation,” says Ana Diaz Artiles, assistant professor of aerospace engineering. “For so long, we’ve trapped all these people in a very, very small space, so they can’t experience all the sensory stimulation that we experience on Earth.”

This NASA-funded study allows users to not only see and hear their surroundings, but also smell them.

For example, when you step into a wooded area, you can see the trees around you, hear the wind rustling, and smell the freshness of the pines.

“In a VR environment, you have invisible hitboxes and trigger boxes,” Abbott says. “So when a user crosses one of them or enters a trigger box, it sends a message to the device and the corresponding scent is dispensed.”

Researchers are currently using an Aurorama scent generator that can disperse 10 scents at once. In total, the company has nearly 100 of his unique scents.

“My favorite is I think the rain is one of the strongest things you can feel,” Artiles said.

