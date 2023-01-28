Three months of living with Google’s Pixel Watch told us all





It doesn’t make sense in my mind to have updates in months 1 and 2 and another update in month 3. So for the first time in a quarter of a year, I’m going to briefly talk about life with a Pixel Watch. Well, if you can believe it, I’ve had Google’s first smartwatch on my wrist for most of the past three months.

For those who missed it, it might be worth checking out my review, 1 month check-in and 2 month check-in before proceeding with this post. It’s been three months and nothing has changed, so not much to add. However, a few notes should be made.

a lot of the same

After using the Google Pixel Watch for 3 full months, I can’t say I was expecting much change or a drastic change in experience from the first few weeks. A Pixel Watch today is like a Pixel Watch from a month ago, and that’s fine.

So the design is still great, the performance is very good, the battery life is over a day (with AOD turned off), and it’s invested heavily in Fitbit integration. It also has the same complaints about the software changes I’d like to see, that the band situation isn’t great unless you buy these cheap adapters, and that you can leave the always-on display on each It means I love you.A day without worries.

I can definitely admit that it’s not perfect, but overall, I still really like the Pixel Watch. Samsung watches are not for me.

some updates

If there’s one area that has surprised me, it’s the updates. Google pushed Pixel Watch updates out of the box both in December and January to address numerous bugs. Neither could be called a major update necessarily, but they were updates.

I think what surprised me was that most Android smartwatch makers didn’t provide an update. Samsung is good at updating its watches, but the rest of the industry is bad at it. My brain is clearly poisoned with history and I probably expected Google to do better. I’m glad they were.

We look forward to our regularly scheduled updates and hope that they lead to some feature drop goodies.

I bought this goofy new caseband and kind of like it

The folks at Caseology have created a Pixel Watch case/band called the Nano Pop for $29.99 (buy here). A silicone case that wraps around the Pixel Watch and doubles as a band that wraps around your wrist. It completely changes the overall feel of the Pixel Watch, transforming it from a classic style that I liked right out of the box to more of a sports watch (like Garmin and Polar).

That said, I took the plunge and bought it. Yes, I know how stupid it is and hides the Pixel Watch’s great design, but I love trying new things. Also, I’ve spent a lot of time at the gym and hit the Pixel Watch enough times that I’m afraid it won’t take long to scratch or crack the domed glass badly. increase. So i will try this! I may let you know how it goes.

I left my Pixel Watch behind and went on a trip

If there’s one piece of Pixel Watch news I absolutely had to share this past month, it’s the decision I made before leaving on my trip about a week ago. When evaluating all the junk I needed to take with me on my four-night excursion, I looked at my Pixel Watch and gently spoke to it before I took it off and left it on my office desk. Instead, I replaced it with an Apple Watch Ultra.

why? battery life and charging. When I’m at home, it’s as easy as taking off my Pixel Watch each morning and slapping it on the charger, but I was afraid it wouldn’t be so easy to find time to do so while traveling. When we travel, it means going in and out of rentals, going to the woods and breweries, having kid adventures, and back again.

I knew my Apple Watch Ultra would last 2-3 days on a single charge and I didn’t have to worry about it. It also charges very quickly, and instead of four charges with the Pixel Watch, he found he needed one charge while traveling.

Turns out, that was another thing I didn’t want to worry about. We’re back on the Pixel Watch with this goofy case, but if for some reason you’re wondering about your upcoming travels, we wanted to let you know about our decision. That’s the choice I made. I might make something different next time.

Other Pixel Watch owners, how do you feel after 3 months?

