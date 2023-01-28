Technology trends to watch in 2023





Technology continues to drive innovation across business models in various industries. To grow, stay relevant, and stand out from the competition, companies brainstormed, thought creatively, and embraced innovation to create game-changing value for their customers. As a result, technology is rapidly changing the world in ways we could never have imagined. Technological advances have been on the rise for some time, but COVID-19 has accelerated that process.

That said, the move to hybrid and remote work settings (UCaaS) due to the pandemic has resulted in more widespread adoption of unified communications as a service. In fact, Gartner predicts that more than half of enterprise IT spending will move to the cloud by 2025. As a result, the first step for many companies was to establish his UCaaS services such as video conferencing and corporate phone systems that can be accessed from any device. Or anywhere with an internet connection. This has led to global demand for his UCaaS solutions across all industries, driving considerable market development over the past two years.

Many organizations moved to the cloud during this time to ensure a smooth transition to a work-from-home culture. These companies saw the benefits of cloud-based infrastructure and further expanded their plans to move to the cloud. Organizations are pursuing a full cloud migration, recognizing that UCaaS can offload overworked IT departments and increase flexibility, security, and cost-saving options.

Future technology trends in 2023

Mobile device integration

UCaaS adoption has accelerated as employees are now able to work remotely. Enabling today’s mobile-dominated workforce to seamlessly call, text her, and email from her mobile device requires integration with iOS and Android smartphones. The same employee expects CRM tool connectivity and mobile her voice her connectors with ERP and supply her chain management applications. Increased tool integration increases efficiency for mobile workers.

Vendor and service integration

Rather than investing in innovation, suppliers may acquire additional services and increase market share by participating in mergers and acquisitions. 2023 is projected to see an increase in his M&A activity across UCaaS companies. This is largely due to a desire to address service delivery gaps or consolidate resources to increase profitability. For example, UCaaS providers see increasing opportunities to expand their Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and add to the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) space. According to Gartner, 95% of global organizations will adopt his CPaaS capabilities by 2025. Additionally, CCaaS has been popular among his SMBs for several years now, but there is increasing adoption in significant enterprises, with vendors buying or extending his CCaaS offerings in-house. .

The Industry Cloud contains horizontal products with deeply customized platform plays for each industry’s needs. Additionally, custom applications are built on a low-code development platform to address small-scale needs that horizontal tools cannot efficiently address, as well as customized vertical SaaS solutions. Vertical SaaS has seen significant growth in recent years due to the digitization of the industry, with solutions playing a stronger role in areas such as healthcare where compliance is tighter and processes are well defined. will be

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a hot trend next year. Due to the willingness of companies and authorities to invest in this technology, the technology can be branded in various fields such as software and hardware, healthcare, hospitality, education, gaming, and environmental/green technology. Expected.

Moreover, experts predict that in the near future, no-code AI with easy drag-and-drop interfaces will enable any company to harness its power to create more intelligent products and services.

Virtual Cloud Desktops have managed to generate enough buzz in the market for some time that the technology is predicted to become a technology of its kind in 2023. Virtual Cloud Desktop, also known as Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is the cloud. A base service that allows you to send an entire desktop operating system and its software applications directly to your laptop, desktop, or other device. Businesses pay for the time employees are logged into their devices.

The conclusion is

2022 was the year of innovation. Additionally, the demand for collaboration tools in a hybrid workspace culture, interoperability prioritizing integration in different businesses, and extensive localization to meet user expectations in diverse markets are among the expected cloud technology trends. department. To attract the attention of the industry.

The above views are the author's own.

