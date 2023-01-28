Google develops new AI system to generate high-fidelity music





Researchers at Google LLC have developed an artificial intelligence system that can generate high-fidelity music based on user-provided text descriptions.

Google revealed details of the system in a Jan. 26 research paper spotted today by TechCrunch. The AI, known as MusicLM, was trained on 280,000 hours of audio. It builds on a previous AI-powered music generator called AudioLM detailed last October.

The new MusicLM system takes as input a natural language description of a music track and automatically generates the corresponding audio. Users can specify the type and number of instruments the AI ​​will simulate, genres, and other details.

MusicLM also allows users to describe tracks in more abstract terms. In one internal test, Google researchers told her AI to generate music that induced the experience of being lost in space. In addition, MusicLM can generate music based on melodies that users whistle or hum.

Google researchers detail that the system produces consistent music for several minutes in some cases. Internal tests have confirmed that the AI ​​system provides higher audio quality than existing AI-based music generators. Moreover, it does so while more closely adhering to user-provided instructions.

MusicLM consists of not one but multiple neural networks, each managing a different part of the music generation workflow. The system’s neural network is based on the so-called Transformer architecture. Introduced by Google in 2017, this architecture is a popular way of designing AI systems that are especially widely used in natural language processing.

Neural networks typically analyze multiple data points when making decisions such as how to generate music. The Transformer architecture allows neural networks to prioritize data points for analysis based on importance. The most important details have a greater impact on the processing result than the rest, thus improving accuracy.

The MusicLM system also incorporates an AI approach called sequence-to-sequence modeling. This approach converts text, such as a user’s description of a music track, into abstract mathematical representations called embeddings. This embedding can be more easily converted to another kind of data, such as audio, than the original text description.

Google hasn’t released the code for MusicLM yet. However, the company’s researchers have published an AI training dataset to support further research on automatic music generation. This dataset consists of approximately 5,500 pieces of music, each with a text description designed to be easier for neural networks to interpret.

Photo: Show your support for our mission by joining our expert community at the Google Cube Club and Cube Event. Join a community of celebrities and experts including Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon Web Services and Amazon.com, Michael Dell, Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and more .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2023/01/27/google-develops-new-ai-system-generating-high-fidelity-music/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos