IAI Connects with Startups and Academia at DLD Innovation Festival

Ahead of the DLD Innovation Festival, scheduled to take place February 1-3 in Tel Aviv, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Eitan Eschel said the company is revealing a lesser-known aspect of the conference. He explains that he sees it as an opportunity to .

We are a large global industry with 15,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, and the largest high-tech company in Israel. For us, DLD is an opportunity to connect with a tech ecosystem that includes a network of startups in various fields and academia, he says.

Our connections with startups and academia have been very beneficial to us and provide added value on how to enhance the capabilities of IAI. In the past, it was the defense world that led the way in technology. Some for-profit companies are now taking the lead. And we want to incorporate this into IAI.

Additionally, as part of a collaboration with academia, about 20 engineers will study for a Master’s Degree in Systems Engineering as part of a recent collaboration between IAI and Technion.

The IAI invites proposals quarterly and hopes to pioneer new breakthrough ideas. To date, our Innovation Center has fostered 46 projects. It starts with an idea, and three months later he has a PoC, Eshel explains.

About 60% of the ideas have been adopted into our product lines, others have been successfully externally funded, and we have even been able to open new production lines based on some ideas. As one of the world’s top 10 space companies, he also decided to establish a space technology incubator.

One of the topics IAI will discuss at the DLD Innovation Festival is its engagement in the medical technology market, led by Dr. Yishai Fallick, former CEO of Mishgav-Ladach Hospital.

Already during COVID, we were able to see the benefits of medical technology capabilities with patient monitoring solutions, how IAI sensor technology can be transformed into medical sensor technology, Eshel explains. About a month ago, we also started collaborating with Bar-Ilan University, an investment company, and others. We are also competing to lead the consortium in this area.

The systems IAI develops have to run for 20 to 30 years, but start-ups usually want a quick exit. But Echelle explains that this is actually a case of attracting opposites.

The combination of these two forces can result in results that offer business and technical value. Already 20%-25% of our business cycle is consumer. I’m talking about the aviation sector, which has about $1.5 billion in annual revenue. Building and modifying aircraft, from the early planning stages to the finished product, as in the case of the G280.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/57046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos