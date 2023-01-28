Chennai meeting of G20 education working group focuses on making technology-based learning inclusive





The G20 Education Working Group, meeting in Chennai on 1 and 2 February, will focus on ensuring basic literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning, to make technology-enabled learning more inclusive. be objective, qualitative, and collaborative. level.

It will also focus on building capacity, promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work, enhancing research, and fostering innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The education sector of Tamil Nadu is one of the major participants in the exhibition on ‘Nan Mudarban’ and ‘Nama Pali’.

The conference will be preceded by a seminar on “The Role of Digital Technologies in Education” at the Research Park, IIT Madras.

Major attendees of the exhibition come from Tamil NaduNaan Mudalvan/EDII-Tansim/Guidance Bureau/TNSDC/Nama Palli. India SwayamSamarth/Diksha and other government initiatives such as Starting India Education for Disabled Dyslexia and Bipolar Disorder. Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, China, the Netherlands and UNICEF are also participating.

“It is organized to build a resilient and inclusive education and skills ecosystem, realizing the creative potential of each learner as further described in the 2020 National Education Policy.” The official release states:

The G20 will provide an opportunity to share India’s achievements in the education sector on a global platform, while also learning and highlighting best practices from around the world.

The seminar, held at the IIT Madras Research Park, will be attended by 13 G20 member countries and guest countries, including international organizations.

The seminar is divided into three sessions in the form of panel discussions. To provide accessible and equitable education for K-12 learners, to enable high-quality learning opportunities at scale, and to provide new technologies for delivering skills education and training.

The delegation will be taken on an excursion to the Shore Temple and the Five Chariots of Mahabalipuram on February 1st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bqprime.com/business/g20-working-groups-chennai-meet-to-focus-on-inclusive-tech-based-learning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos