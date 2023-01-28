Google’s massive job cuts expose the tech giant’s ugly side





Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is the latest technology giant to announce major job cuts.

In a memo sent to fellow “Googlers” last week, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company would lay off 12,000 employees. This represents approximately 6% of our global workforce.

The scale of the layoffs is puzzling given the fact that the company is highly profitable. According to the latest financial data, in the last 12 months he had revenue of $282 billion (US) and net profit of $67 billion.

The company has tons of cash, $116 billion in bank accounts, and spends about $60 billion a year on share buybacks, which drives its stock price higher.

Additionally, just six months ago, in the third quarter of 2022, Google conducted a massive hiring campaign, adding 12,000 new jobs. Therefore, the explanation Pichai provided in his memo—“adopted for economic realities different from those we are currently facing”—is unconvincing. Especially as he highlighted the exciting opportunities the company faces in the future, primarily in his AI space. .

A more likely explanation is that Ax was the result of pressure from Wall Street to deliver better financial results. For example, last November, he said that TCI, an activist hedge fund with $6 billion in equity, said, “(Alphabet) has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high. I sent a letter to Pichai claiming that it was too expensive. take positive action. “

In a second letter dated January 20, 2023 after the layoffs were announced, TCI fund manager Christopher Horn wrote to Pichai and the board: It’s encouraging to know that Alphabet is now taking action to right-size its cost base. Still, Hohn claims additional layoffs are needed for his 20% of the company’s total workforce.

But it doesn’t matter if the layoffs were the result of bad planning on the company’s part or in response to pressure from investors and analysts, what really stands out is the brutality with which the company carried them out.

Justin Moore, an engineering manager who spent 16 years at Google, wrote on LinkedIn: If Moore had stayed with a competitive company like Google for this long, he must have done a pretty good job. Still, this didn’t matter.

Many other employees shared similar stories of being fired “electronically” in the middle of the night – “Elon Musk style.”

Deploying mass layoffs at a large multinational company like Google is undoubtedly extremely difficult and comes with its own set of risks. can. But “unplugging” an employee who’s spent his entire career at the company in the middle of the night is even more cruel.

This is all the more depressing when it happens in a company with the motto “Don’t be evil” and “Do what’s right” for a long time.

Below is a short excerpt from Google’s old Code of Conduct. The company details its motto, “Don’t be evil.” earn every day. ’ It feels like a joke in today’s context.

Coincidentally, Google’s motto was removed from the company’s Code of Conduct a few years after Ruth Porat was appointed CFO of the company.

Porat, who became CFO after decades in senior management at Morgan Stanley, is well-respected on Wall Street, and analysts and investors welcomed the appointment in 2015. However, it is clear that she serves on the board of Blackstone, a private equity firm that specializes in leveraged buyouts, with “devastating consequences” for tenants, according to a 2019 United Nations report. was criticized for its large investment in single-family home rentals.

Why did CEO Sundar Pichai have to lay off 12,000 people after receiving a total of $294.3 million in compensation over the past three years?

Couldn’t a CEO who boasts that “healthy ignoring of the impossible is at the core of our culture” come up with a better solution?

Give low performing employees the first warning? Across the board, how about a 5% overall salary cut? (The median salary at Google is about $300,000.) Then , a similar pay cut would have been realized and all employees could have kept their jobs.

Hedge fund managers may be excited about Google’s cost savings, but the destruction of trust it causes can backfire. Googlers (and Amazoners, Metamates, etc.) will find that no one cares about them. They may work a little harder for fear of being put to the next stage, but their hearts are already elsewhere.

And when the time comes, they become opportunistic and walk out the door.

Amir Barnea is Associate Professor of Finance at HEC Montréal and a freelance contributing columnist for The Star. Follow him on Twitter: @abarnea1SHARE:

