Google TV ad creep is unacceptable for Android phones





Please take care of yourself. 2023 will be the year that advertising really begins to test the boundaries of what is acceptable in our technology. Latest example? This week, some of his Google TV users noticed that his home screen wasn’t just showing recommended movies, but was instead whipping out cars and his iPhone.

This is not the only recent ad-related death. Last year, a Google experiment found that he was shown 11 consecutive ads that some YouTube viewers couldn’t skip. But for me, Google TV’s antics were especially detrimental. After all, the operating system (built on top of the old Android TV) works on paid devices like Chromecast and expensive TVs.

Would the same be acceptable for Android phones? No, of course there are complaints that the device you bought was infected with ad creep. Google’s own Play Store policy states that ads “must only appear within the app that serves them”. So why is TV different? There is no real excuse other than the fact that Big Tech thinks it will work.

An example iPhone ad on the Google TV interface posted on Reddit (opens in new tab) by user venky61. (Image credit: Reddit/u/venky61)

It’s one thing for Amazon and Roku to sell subsidized streaming sticks known to come with out-of-the-box ads, but it’s another thing for expensive TVs to slowly turn into home billboards. . Google isn’t the only technology giant making advertising money on the big screen. Samsung’s Tizen-based UI and LG’s webOS TVs also litter the menu with sponsored content.

It’s the thin end of a wedge that leaves little to no unsponsored hiding places with no resistance when using technology we’ve already paid for. As we face a difficult year, the emergency ad code will be yanked harder and harder – yes, so will your iPhone.

ad next to tv

Perhaps Google and others see TV as an acceptable place for homescreen ads. Because the small screen is already pretty colonized. Long before smart TVs, our home viewing had commercials built into the deal. Right? Well, that’s when the device you already paid for didn’t have a clear opt-in.

Some argue that buying a device from the world’s most profitable advertising company (still Google (opens in new tab) for now) is a hassle. But you don’t have to take it for granted that you see ads on your homescreen or user interface. The smartphone precedent is there. None of the major manufacturers currently accept ads outside of their apps, so there’s no reason why TVs and smart TV devices should be any different.

But wait. These autoplay promotions are not ads, they are “recommended content”. The latter is a simple Trojan with a new Google TV ad snuck inside. It started with an ad for a new TV show, then an iPhone commercial. Next, Nvidia’s Creepy Eye actors who break the fourth wall with his contact tech talk about their characters’ favorite brands of toothpaste.

Third-party launchers like FLauncher (above) are available for Android TV owners who want a more minimalist UI. (Image credit: Google / Sony)

There are some workarounds to mitigate ad creep on smart TVs. If your TV or streaming device is running Android TV or Google TV, you can install another launcher such as HALauncher or F-Launcher (above). However, this is cumbersome and may prevent you from using features such as library search.

Life is also a little harder for owners of Samsung and LG TVs. Some of his Samsung owners even add the manufacturer to their router’s blocklist to keep ads at bay. And LG fans will have to navigate the labyrinth of settings menus to keep their home screens from blaring with autoplay ads (if that’s you,[すべての設定]>[一般]>[システム]>[追加設定]>[ホーム設定]>[ホーム プロモーション]and turn off the latter). ).

Clearly, Google TV isn’t the only insidious ad on our gadget. Also, in this difficult year for big tech, it won’t be the last…

rotten apple

Many smart TV owners are buying Apple TV 4K for clean, ad-free rest from their TV’s built-in interface. We think Apple’s boxes are the best streaming devices, but they’re not above the sleazy advertising antics.

My own Apple TV turns the main TV app into a “what to watch” carousel of useful shows on Apple’s own TV+ streaming service, from displaying a “next” queue (based on recent viewing). switched to To change this,[設定]>[アプリ]>[テレビ]>[トップ シェルフ]Go to. So far, Apple’s expensive streaming boxes haven’t included any Chrysler ads, but they’re slowly trickling into Apple’s devices, including the iPhone.

Even the expensive Apple TV requires tweaking a few settings to prevent advertised content from appearing on the home screen. (Image credit: Future)

Last June, Apple began selling ads on the App Store front page, and Digiday claims it has plans to run ads on Apple TV+. This is a stark departure from Apple’s clearly privacy-motivated “Ask App Not To Track” push, which appears to not cover Apple’s own apps while conveniently squeezing a rival’s revenue. I lost.

It’s not yet clear how far Apple will push the promotion. While it seems unlikely that we’ll see a jerky gear change like Google TV’s, this ad creep is holding back all of our tech and getting us excited about a similar experience on our AR/VR headsets. There is nothing to do.

Our best defense is voting with wallets, but we need alternatives like the hardware equivalent of the ad-free Neeva search engine (opens in new tab). Until then, be prepared to battle your tech for the right to an ad-free experience.

