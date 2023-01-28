Google cuts 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector – WIZM 92.3FM 1410AM





London (AP) Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, the latest technology to cut staff amid an economic boom the industry has ridden during the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic became a company.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also heads parent company Alphabet, notified employees of the cuts last week in an email that was also posted on the Silicon Valley giant’s news blog.

It’s the company’s largest layoff ever, and joins tens of thousands of layoffs recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta, and other tech companies amid a bleak industry outlook. are tightening their belts amid a bleak industry outlook. Just this month, a major player in the sector announced at least 48,000 job cuts.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth, Pichai writes. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

He said the layoffs reflect a rigorous overhaul of the business that Google has undertaken.

The jobs being removed span Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and geographies, Pichai said. He said he was deeply sorry about the dismissal.

Regulatory filings show how Google’s workforce swelled during the pandemic, from 119,000 at the end of 2019 to about 187,000 by the end of last year.

Pichai said Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, is destined for a difficult economic cycle.

These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct talent and capital to our top priorities,” he wrote. He called out the company’s investments in artificial intelligence as an area of ​​opportunity.

Job cuts will be made in the United States and other unspecified countries, according to Pichai’s letter.

Tech companies that were the stock market’s darlings not so long ago have been forced to freeze hiring and cut jobs in preparation for a recession, notes Victoria Scholar, an analyst at UK-based Interactive Investor. said.

Digital spending is suffering, and with it, so is advertising revenue, she wrote.

Just this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts. This equates to nearly his 5% of employees. Amazon said it would cut 18,000 jobs this month, but that’s just a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce, while business software maker Salesforce cut about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its total. dismissed. Last fall, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it would cut 11,000 positions, or 13% of its workforce. Elon Musk cut staff at Twitter after buying a social media company last fall.

These layoffs have also hit smaller players. UK-based cybersecurity firm Sophos laid off 450 employees, or 10% of its global workforce. Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase has cut 20% of its workforce, about 950, in his second layoff in less than a year.

US employment is resilient despite signs of economic slowdown, with a further 223,000 jobs added in December. However, the technology sector has grown very quickly over the last few years as demand increased as employees started working remotely.

The CEOs of many companies are responsible for rapid growth, but those companies, even after recent job cuts, are much bigger than they were before the pandemic-induced boom began.

Pichai writes that I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

Tech layoffs are a shocking number, but the impact on tech jobs isn’t as bad as it seems, said John Blevins, an adjunct professor at Cornell Business School.

Those laid off workers will be able to quickly find new jobs, most likely at smaller tech companies, Blevins said. They are highly qualified by these big companies. That knowledge is transferred and really benefits everyone.

In announcing the layoffs, Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stressed the importance of taking advantage of advances in artificial intelligence technology. This reflects renewed competition between the tech giants, sparked by Microsoft’s expanded partnership with San Francisco startup OpenAI.

Shares of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet rose more than 4% on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wizmnews.com/2023/01/28/google-axes-12000-jobs-as-layoffs-spread-across-tech-sector/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos