Google executive fired after boss touched him at drunken party, Suits says





A Google executive claims he was kicked out of the tech giant after turning down a lewd advance from a high-ranking boss at a lavish company dinner.

Ryan Olohan, 48, fired Google and one of its chief executives, Tiffany Miller, after Miller touched him at a restaurant in Chelsea in December 2019, claiming he liked Asian women. She accused him of telling him that she knew A lawsuit was filed in Manhattan on November 30.

Google’s director of programmatic media, Miller, rubbed Olohan’s belly, praised his physique and said their marriage “lacked spice,” according to court documents.

Shortly after Olohan was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Food, Beverage, and Restaurants and joined a new management team that included Miller at Google’s Manhattan office, he actually did so during a drunken company meeting at Fig & Olive on West 13th Street. It is said that there was an encounter with litigation.

Olohan, a married father of seven, said he was initially reluctant to talk about the incident because many of his colleagues were drunk, but his colleagues later described the behavior as “Tiffany is Tiffany.” I wrote.

Olohan said he reported the issue to Google’s human resources department the following week and had received no complaints.

The HR official “openly admitted that if the complaint was ‘the other way around,’ the complaint would certainly escalate if the woman accused her of harassing a white man,” the lawsuit states. .X

Olohan alleges that after Miller filed a complaint, Miller started hitting him back by criticizing him and reporting him to HR for “microaggressions,” but the complaint led to Miller calling him out. The reason for the denunciation was not specified.

The retaliation is said to have continued at an event hosted by Google in December 2021. At this event, Miller drunkenly admonished Orohan in front of his colleagues. According to the lawsuit, his colleague, who was so upset, advised Miller to move to the other side of the table.

Miller later apologized, saying, “Google was aware that Miller continued to harass Olohan because he refused Olohan’s sexual advances, but we took no action. No,” the lawsuit states.

According to court records, Miller again got Olohan drunk and abused him during a company meeting at a karaoke bar in April 2022, and even though he knew Olohan’s wife was Asian, he was arrested. He repeated that he knew that he preferred Asian women to white women, and taunted Orohan when he arrived.

The incident allegedly occurred during a drunken company meeting at Fig & Olive on West 13th Street. Another Helayne Seidman incident allegedly occurred in December 2021 at a Google-sponsored event where Miller got drunk in front of his colleagues and admonished his Olohan.Helene Seidman

Olohan said he feels pressure from his bosses to tell management that there are “clearly too many white people.” was recommended by the lawsuit, the lawsuit states.

The following month, Google fired Olohan, ending Olohan’s tenure after 16 years.

Olohan said during a video conference that he was told by Google’s employee research team that he would be fired for not being “inclusive.”

When asked why it wasn’t inclusive, Olohan was said to prefer good employees and was “offended” when he commented on the “walking pace” of other employees.

Olohan’s lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names both Google and Miller as defendants and alleges discrimination, retaliation, and fostering a hostile work environment.

Olohan joined life sciences advertising firm Klick Group in September as executive vice president of growth, according to the company’s press release.

Google and Olohan did not return messages for comment. Mueller could not be contacted.

Source: nypost.com

