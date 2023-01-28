Georgia Tech vs. Duke Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Andy Demetra | Yellow Jacket Voice

Josh Pastner experiences This Is Your Coaching Life Moment this weekend.

For the first time in his career, a hell coach against someone he once hosted at a recruiting visit.

Pastner recalled working as an assistant in Arizona in the mid-2000s, chasing down John Scheer, a silky 6- to 5-year-old junior guard from Northbrook, Illinois.

Pastner recruiting chops was well known at the time, but he knew he faced stiff competition from Shire’s other finalists, Duke and Illinois. Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyszewski is a Chicago pal who successfully plumbed that pipeline throughout his career, and his assistant Chris Collins graduated from the same high school as Shire. Shire’s high school coach was the brother of Bruce Webber, head coach of Illinois at the time.

But optimism remained high when Pastor and Arizona lined up Shire for an unofficial visit in April 2005. Shire and his family were due to arrive in Tucson on Monday.

Then, that Saturday, Arizona stunned Illinois in the NCAA Elite Eight, adding to the frustration as the Wildcats took a 15-point lead in the final 4:04. Instead of a celebratory atmosphere celebrating Arizona’s fifth Final Four appearance in school history, the mood in Tucson over Shire’s visit was downright funeral.

It was terrible, Pastner said, smiling wistfully at the memory.

Although he failed to pull off a recruitment win, Pastner will be looking for a more proper win this weekend. After his 42 years as Duke’s head coach and 1,129 wins, Kuzyszewski retired last spring and his 35-year-old John, a former shooter from Northbrook, Ill. handed over the reins to

If you can’t sign them, beat them. Top of the rest of my charts as Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-9 ACC) seeks his second straight win against the Blue Devils (3pm ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legends Sports) Enjoy his notes.

Will Deivon be the first player since Iman Shumpert to lead Tech in rebounds and assists? (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

Shire’s first team is led by a freshman who wears #30 in his honor.

A front-runner for ACC Rookie of the Year, 7-foot stretch forward Kyle Filipowski entered the McCamish Pavilion in tears after averaging 23.0 points and 13.2 rebounds over his last four games. bottom. Allowing Duke to run a cross screen to free him and drive the defenders back from the long post. He’s a viable pick-and-pop threat both at the top of the key or in the vacant side corners, and a shrewd passer from double teams. The Blue Devils also have a ball-screen back-to-back action with Filipowski and 6-10, 235-pound Ryan Young, who points to his guard Jeremy Roach (2nd team, 11.6 points average), who recently scored 11.6 on his toes. I have recovered from my injury. Dukes’ Best Off Dribbling He Shots He’s a creator, but he’s struggled against Tech in his career.

Jeremy Roach

Career: 3 ppgGT (3 games): 3.0 ppg (2-11 FG, 1-8 3pts.)

Injuries play a role, but Duke ranks uncharacteristically 13th in the ACC in field goal percentage (43.2%). It is recorded as the worst shooting percentage in a season since 1959-60. This week in conference play he made 44 percent of his 3-pointers. rice field.

So how do the Blue Devils compensate for that unevenness offensively? By putting constant pressure on Grass, they also rank third in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage (38.4%). is ranked in

Could Tech go back to being active and involved in that zone and force a provisional, out-of-system shot from the Blue Devils? and the Duke team, which ranks in the 17th percentile in pick-and-roll efficiency? Guards Tyrese Proctor (26.2%) and Jacob Grandison (33.3%) suggest it You may not have numbers, but you could be a sneaky sniper against the Yellowjacket Zone.

Worth noting: Tech this year faced two teams ranked in the top 50 nationally in offensive rebound percentage. The Yellow Jackets beat them both, holding off Georgia and Miami with his OR% of 33% each. The guard’s rebounding and foot game wins played a key role in both games.

*****

Pastner isn’t the only tech coach with recruiting connections to the Blue Devils’ #30. Filipowski’s twin brother Matt played for Harvard, and his lead recruiter was tech assistant coach Brian Eskildsen. Harvard was actually Kyle’s second offer as a sophomore, but it became clear that his skills and ambitions would extend beyond the Ivy League. Eskildsen, who coached under former Duke assistant Tommy Amaker, told Shire that Duke staff should keep an eye on him.

Filipowskis also played AAU ball for the New York Lens, a program best known for producing a feisty, petite point guard named Jose Alvarado.

*****

Devon Smith makes good use of his 44.5-inch vertical, and not just to jump into spring-loaded SportsCenter Top 10 dunks.

The Loganville, Georgia junior had a DNP-CD against Duke last year and had 11 points and 10 rebounds against Clemson. This is his third double-double in his last five games.

Only one Georgia Tech player has led the team in rebounds and assists in the same season since assists were first recorded 56 years ago.

Smith could come second in eerily similar numbers.

Leading GT in Rebounds and Assists

PlayerYearRPGAPGIman Shumpert2010-115.93.5Deivon Smith2022-235.93.6 Which bag represents Deebo Coleman’s day on Saturday? (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

All players strive to stay in the bag.

One day, that Gucci. The other days are groceries.

No one felt the movement back and forth more acutely than sophomore Deevo Coleman.

Opponents – 3pt. Notre Dame – 0-6 Pittsburgh – 3-8 N.C. State – 0-4 Syracuse – 5-8 Clemson – 1-7

He and Jacket should be able to shoot comfortably over the length of Dukes. The Blue Devils rank his second in ACC behind Tech in three-point defense (30.7%). Duke prefers to stay defender rather than shooting gaps or being overly agile, as evidenced by his low steal rate in conference play (#14 ACC). A 6-8, 220-pound winger, Mark Mitchell is the Dukes’ most versatile man-to-man his defender. Myles Kelly could also be scheduled, having only shot 4-of-23 from 3-point range over the past three games.

*****

Duke is just 1-4 in true road games, his only win being a 1-point escape at Boston College.

When was the last time Georgia Tech beat Duke in back-to-back home games? 1995 and 1996.

Will the raucous and resilient crowd at the McCamish Pavilion give Tech the power they need to fight hard and deliver the long-sought ACC victory?

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join the pre-games at Legend Sports’ Georgia Tech Sports Network at 2:30 PM ET. See you in McCamish.

