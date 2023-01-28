Google Stock: Buying DOJ Panic (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Justin Sullivan

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) fell 2.5% on Wednesday, while the NASDAQ-100 fell only 0.18% on the same day. The stock price movement coincided with news that the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) is suing the company for anti-competitive practices, particularly in its advertising business. According to DOJ, Google has up to 90% market share in some of the ad tech businesses. While this by itself does not constitute anti-competitive conduct, DOJ believes that when combined with Google’s large market share, there is strong supporting evidence of antitrust violations.

DOJ (Department of Justice) Claims Google’s Market Share

The DOJ lawsuit seems likely to be responsible for Google’s plunge on Wednesday. At that point, there were no other significant news from the company, and the company’s earnings were still almost a week away.

Google shareholders have some valid reasons to worry about the company being sued. At times, these lawsuits can be very costly for technology companies. For example, Google was recently sued for $4 billion and the appeal was dismissed. There have been countless examples of Google and other big tech companies being sued, sometimes successfully.

But what’s important about Google’s lawsuit is that it wants more than just financial compensation. I want to dissolve part of Google’s business. The complaint refers to “damages under 15 USC Section 15a,” which presumably means damages similar to those suffered by Google in the past. However, the more threatening part of the complaint is the request to roll back the entire Google Ad Manager suite, including both DFP and AdX. These businesses are an important component of Google’s advertising business, and their loss would cut through the company’s economic moat.

As far as financial rewards are concerned, investors may need to accept future payments. His 2020 lawsuit with the DOJ he won’t be tried until 2023, but it could happen eventually. If he’s nervous about a $5 billion settlement in a few years, GOOG might not be for you. On the other hand, attempts to force Google to scale back its advertising business should not deter anyone from investing in GOOG. As I’ll explain in a minute, the DOJ has a very poor track record with business divestitures. Attempts to split up the advertising business are unlikely to succeed, although it may force Google to pay some. This is why I remain bullish on equities despite facing various headwinds.

What Google is accused of

This article deals with a specific risk to Google’s business and can help you better understand that risk. So the accusations being made against Google should be investigated. Because these accusations are associated with risk. Also, since the accusations relate to claims that Google is a monopoly, understanding those claims can also help you understand Google’s competitive position.

According to DOJ, Google is involved in the following anticompetitive activities:

Acquire competitors and strengthen market share.

Force publishers to adopt advertising tools.

Interfering with Auction Competition.

auction operation.

The first of these practices is the easiest to understand. Google has acquired many ad platforms over the years, most notably YouTube. This gave Google market share, but it failed to dominate the entire market. Google’s share is estimated at 29%. Large but not in the majority.

The following three points are interrelated. Basically his DOJ is saying that Google is forcing publishers to use their own advertising platform by giving lower bids to publishers using his non-Google platform. This is similar to what Alibaba (BABA) was accused of doing with its “he chooses one of two” policy, which was eventually banned by the Chinese government. Lexology’s attorneys agreed with the complaint, saying Google will give publishers lower bids when partnering with other ad networks.

How are these claims maintained?

Well, Google’s overall ad market share isn’t as high as complaints make it seem. Most online statistical platforms estimate it to be somewhere between 25% and 30%. The 29% above is just an example.

The claim that Google Ads has an 80% market share seems plausible. In this area, Google competes against Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) his LinkedIn, and Twitter. Meta’s advertising revenue (about $100 billion a year) is about half that of Google (just over $200 billion), but how does Google control 80% of the market, where one competitor earns about half of the revenue? If the digital advertising space were just Meta and Google, Google would have a 66% share and Meta would have a 34% share. For Google, this is already well below 80%. However, the other companies mentioned above should also be considered. Taking them into account, it’s hard to say that Google’s ad market share is above 50%.

The claim that Doubleclick has a majority market share in the publisher’s ad servers is more plausible. Datanyze, an independent third-party platform, claims to have a market share of 56.25%. This is lower than DOJ’s estimate, but still a majority share. This claim is supported by looking at the list of Google’s competitors in this space.

Google DoubleClick Market Share (Datanyze)

As the data above shows, Google’s advertising market share is not as high as DOJ claims. However, there are market segments where Google’s share exceeds 50%. The DOJ could force Google to scale back some of its advertising business, but most of the components should stay the same. It’s also worth noting that lawsuits making similar allegations against other technology companies have been less successful. For example, in the 1990s the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) sued Microsoft for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. The FTC initially won on some claims, but some of the cases were eventually overturned by the DC Court of Appeals. Microsoft is not divided.

evaluation

Now that we’ve looked at Google’s biggest risks today and its competitive position, we can turn our attention to its valuation. No matter what you think of the DOJ’s claim that Google is a “monopoly,” Justice Department officials say nothing controversial when they claim the company enjoys a high market share. Certainly not. Some of their published market share numbers are a little exaggerated, but basically Google is right in the market.

So what are the valuations of the companies that dominate this market?

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Google’s counterparties are:

19.7x return.

4.55 times the sales.

5 times the book value.

13.6 times operating cash flow.

These are fairly modest multiples by large technical standards. In fact, the multiple of earnings to operating cash flow is below the S&P 500. It is also lower than Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft.

You can also rate Google using discounted cash flow. A full discounted cash flow model with a modeled cash flow statement would be a bit of a “reach” here. Given litigation and other risks, it’s hard to say where earnings and earnings will fall as future legal settlements generate cash outflows. You can simply discount the company’s free cash flow conservatively. The calculation result is as follows.

No risk premium at the current 10-year Treasury yield (3.5%): $136.

Adding a 4% risk premium to the Treasury yield yields $62.63.

These average around $99, suggesting that without growth assumptions, Google is fairly fair. This isn’t a stock buy per se, but remember that the company recently cut costs. A return to positive free cash flow growth is likely over the next 12 months.

Conclusion

The point of DOJ’s Google lawsuit is that it just confirms what bulls always say about stocks.

Be a solid technology company with a dominant market position and deserve a premium price. The reason DOJ is mad at Google is because Google is the dominant player in the industry, and they’re right about it. However, today Google does not have the premium price tag associated with dominant players. It’s actually one of the cheaper big technology names out there.

As for the lawsuit itself, obviously, the multi-billion dollar financial settlement is gut-wrenching. But the actual outcome of this lawsuit is still many years away, and as far as “dividing the company” is concerned, the DOJ is only trying to get rid of a tiny portion of its advertising business. In the worst-case scenario, most of Google’s business remains intact.

So I’m happy to keep Google. Certainly, there are risks to bullish thesis, especially on equity legal risk. But it’s also a great opportunity. I’m buying the Justice Department lawsuits, and I’ll probably buy them if the stock goes down after the results.

