Tech Wars: China’s Top Memory Chip Maker YMTC Tests the Limits of Innovation Under US Restrictions





Chinese chip experts praised top Chinese NAND flash maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) for beating its rivals for innovation, but after the U.S. imposed sanctions on exports of cutting-edge semiconductor technology. China has warned that it needs to focus on mature technology development to China.

Since its founding in 2016, Wuhan-based YMTC has pioneered the world of NAND flash memory chips, a non-volatile semiconductor memory that retains data without a power source, widely used in smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics. It was China’s hope to open up new horizons in the market. device.

But those hopes faded. In December, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security placed YMTC, along with 35 Chinese companies, on a trade blacklist that restricts the procurement of U.S. goods and services without Washington’s approval. The US alleges that YMTC has supplied products to companies already under export control, including Huawei Technologies and surveillance camera maker Hangzhou Seaview Digital Technology.

Foreign chip experts say the YMTC’s ability to achieve technological advances and mass production will be hampered by the lack of free access to US chip-making tools and services.

Nicolas Gaudois, head of technology research for Asia Pacific at UBS, said it will be very difficult for China’s memory industry to continue functioning. Clearly, the ability to add new production capacity for advanced technology is limited.

Wei Xiaojun, a semiconductor professor at Tsinghua University and a prominent industry commentator, said the US has weaponized. [electronic design automation] Tools and advanced chip manufacturing tools, in the field of absolute technological superiority, restrain the development of China’s advanced semiconductor technology.

Speaking at a recent industry forum in Shenzhen, Wei said it forced China to refocus on improving its mature chip-making process.

He also praised YMTC’s innovations, including the Xtacking structure.

The YMTC architecture that bonds two wafers together looks more costly, but the CMOS Under Array (CUA) that most NAND chip makers use… The architecture looks cheaper, but the NAND stack has 300 layers above, the CUA process has very low yields as more layers are added, Wei said last week in Shenzhen.

He added that rival NAND memory chip makers could learn from YMTC.

The Xtacking 3.0 architecture is the latest iteration of YMTC’s proprietary Xtacking structure, powering 4th generation 3D NAND chips. Xtacking 1.0 was first published in 2018, but was superseded by his 2.0 version in September 2019.

The company announced its first 3D NAND chip based on the Xtacking 3.0 architecture, the X3-9070, last August. According to YMTC’s statement, the 3.0 architecture offers a 50% performance boost over previous designs, increased storage density to his 1BT, and 25% less power consumption.

Three months later, TechInsights, a Canadian semiconductor and microelectronics intelligence provider, discovered a 232-layer 3D NAND chip made by YMTC with Xtacking 3.0 in Hikvision solid state drives. Electronics, SK Hynix, Micron Technology.

This may be a breakthrough architecture for 3D NAND technology, but the inability of YMTC to do business with top semiconductor equipment makers such as Lam Research, an important tool for memory chip makers, means that YMTC’s technology It means power is questioned.

The privately held state-backed YMTC has remained silent about the impact of US sanctions on its business.

Without the support of major equipment providers, YMTC is currently facing major technical hurdles in developing its latest 3D NAND flash technology known as Xtacking 3.0, research firm TrendForce said in a research note. Especially, increasing the yield of 128-layer and 232-layer processes is very difficult for Chinese memory manufacturers.

Industry sources say YMTC may even postpone construction of its second wafer fab in Wuhan due to procurement supply chain disruptions. Another industry expert, a former Huawei engineer, said YMTC had purchased some before the restrictions were imposed, so there was no shortage of lithography systems, but the challenge was that he had to buy from suppliers such as Lam Research. Said to be in the etching tool. These tools are critical to the complex 3D NAND wafer manufacturing process. Especially as it competes with competitors to add layers to increase storage density.

3D NAND consists of many layers of memory cells stacked vertically. More layers add more bit density, enabling products with more storage capacity.

Previously, NAND flash memory manufacturers used a two-dimensional architecture known as planar NAND, in which flash memory cells are arranged side-by-side on a transistor die. Manufacturers have strived to fit more cells in less space. In just 15 years, cell size has shrunk from 120 nm to 19 nm and capacity has increased 100-fold, but scaling reached its technological limit around 2010.

Samsung achieved a major milestone in 2013 by shipping the world’s first 3D NAND device. Today, the mainstream 3D NAND architecture is called CMOS Under Array (CUA), which was used by US companies Micron and Intel when they introduced their first 3D NAND chips in 2015.

In addition to the production impact, according to TrendForce, buyers of NAND flash outside China now have considerable concerns about adopting YMTC technology, prompting Apple and others to temporarily suspend product sampling with Chinese companies. doing.

YMTC will gradually lose its cost competitiveness due to technological stagnation and continue to erode market share, TrendForce says.

To avoid this fate, TrendForce says, the company will have to find another way, either by going back to making 2D NAND flash or turning into a supplier of logic chips made with mature process technology.

