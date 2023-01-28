Google HR loses job while interviewing potential candidates





Google layoffs affected 12,000 employees. Some of the affected employees revealed that they did not expect it to come and were in an unexpected situation. The employee revealed he discovered he was fired when he lost access to his account.

Something similar happened with Google recruiters. He was in the middle of a phone call with a potential candidate when the call was abruptly disconnected. Google has been so cautious about layoffs that even people in the hiring department knew nothing about the company’s shocking move.

In an unexpected turn of events, a Google HR employee finds himself fired during a call with a candidate. In his office at Google in Dublin, where he works as a recruiter for Morgan McKinley, Dan Lanigan Ryan learned he had been fired when a call with one of his candidates abruptly ended.

Dan Lanigan-Ryan, who worked as a recruiter at Google, said he was hung up on a call with a candidate. He revealed that he tried to log into his internal website during a call on Friday, but he was unable to do so. He wasn’t the only one on his team to face such problems. Other members of his team also complained about being logged out of the system. Their manager dismissed this concern as a technical issue until emailed about the layoffs.

Ryan told the media website that he had not received formal notice of his dismissal from Google and that laid-off employees will continue to receive notice pay until February 3 and must return their office devices to the company. He said he only got an email from Morgan McKinley saying there was.

Ryan was hired on a contract that ends in September 2022, but Google extended it for another year. The company moved him and some of his colleagues from hiring marketing staff to his growing Google Cloud staff. Ryan told the news site that this made him believe he was safe.

Google has been criticized for lack of employee support, increased transparency, and lack of communication after it recently announced it would lay off 12,000 people. Among employees, what was the basis for the dismissal, what Pichai meant when he said in an email that he took full responsibility for the circumstances that brought the company here, as well as answers to other questions. I am worried about finding

