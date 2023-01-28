5 tips to make your Google Calendar more organized





Are you struggling to manage your busy schedule? Google Calendar is one of the tools you should use to optimize how you and your team interact with each other.

Read on for five simple Google Calendar tips that can make a big difference.

1. Know when people are available

If there’s one tip you should use on this list, it’s this one. Go to Google Calendar and choose between using your personal or work account.

next,[Meet with]under the heading[Search for people]Place your cursor in the search box labeled . Everyone in your organization should be able to search here. This allows us to narrow down the event to a time slot that is convenient for everyone.

Related: Avoid Missing Video Meetings: Use This Secret Google Calendar Setting

Tech news that matters to you every day

2. Use Google Calendar shortcuts

If you’re coordinating team meetings, don’t double down on your calendar shortcuts or you’ll miss your chance. Even saving a keystroke or two can unlock your productivity and save hours every day.

First, we need to enable shortcuts. Method is as follows.

Open Google Calendar on your computer.in the upper right corner[設定]>[設定]Click.[キーボード ショートカットを有効にする]in the section[はい]Choose.at the bottom of the page[保存]Click.

Many of these hotkeys revolve around navigation. Use J and N to move forward or backward through the weeks. Use T to quickly return to today. To quickly jump to a specific date, use G to search.

The C key creates a new event, and the E key allows you to drill into the details of an existing event. The Escape command is also useful, allowing you to quickly escape from the event details page.

3. Work smart, not hard

A great meeting starts at the beginning. Without a purpose, calling a meeting will interfere with your afternoon and will not be a catalyst for your work. How can we use our time wisely?

The first task is to learn what makes meetings productive. Only those who need to be there should be invited, and everyone should be united by real problems and goals.

4. Notify everyone

Honestly, this entry is another one that we take for granted. Google will automatically send you an email notification even if meeting details change. Still, you may need to touch base between the first invite and the event itself.

No problem with Google Calendar. Here’s how to send a message to all meeting participants:

Click event details. Compose a new message using the email icon next to the guest.

Alternatively, you can use the chat icon also found here. It becomes very convenient to keep everyone on the same page without having to hunt down random email addresses.

5. Remember your time zone!

If there is a sin of its own on this list, it is this. Google Calendar automatically displays a calendar view in one time zone, but it’s useful to know who lives where when scheduling meetings.

First tip: remember your time zone name, then everyone else’s. You can also add multiple time zones to your calendar using Google settings.

at the top[設定]>[設定]Click.on the left[タイム ゾーン]Click[セカンダリ タイム ゾーンを表示する]Check the box. (Your primary time zone is where you live.)[セカンダリ タイム ゾーン]Click the field and select a different time zone. (Optional) Add a label, such as Europe, to identify your time zone.

Since the world went remote a few years ago, scheduling tools like Google Calendar have all gotten better, helping colleagues connect meaningfully across borders.

Also recommended: 5 ways to get more out of Gmail, Maps, Calendar, and Docs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.komando.com/tech-tips/google-calendar-tips/874494/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos