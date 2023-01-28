How to translate audio with Google Translate





You can use Google Translate to translate audio files or live conversations on your iPhone, Android device, or the internet.

Google Translate is one of the most used translation tools on the internet. It works in dozens of languages, more than most of its competitors, and is amazingly accurate.

Unfortunately, when people think of Google Translate, most people think of it as a text-only tool. But you can do more. You can use it to translate audio files or live speech from one language to another at blazing speed. If you haven’t tried it before, here’s how to do it.

Translate audio on mobile with Google Translate

One of the great things about Google Translate is that it’s accessible on all major computing platforms. Unlike some Google Translate alternatives, regardless of brand or operating system, whether you’re using a desktop, tablet, or mobile device, as long as you have a browser, you should be able to access the service.

We recommend using a mobile device for translating audio files. You can access the service with a mobile web browser, but the app is better for the job. To get started, visit the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store and download the Android or iOS version of the app.

Download: Google Translate for Android | iOS (Free)

For example, if you want your app to translate an audio file from Spanish to English, you should do the following:

Launch the Google Translate app. Two languages ​​are displayed at the bottom of the screen. One on the left (English) and one on the right (Spanish). If your target language is not the default option, tap Language on the left and select the language you want to translate from. Then tap the language on the right to select the language you want to translate into. Tap the microphone button at the bottom of the screen. Use another phone or any media player to play the source audio file or start speaking after the audio. After you have finished speaking or playing the audio file, you will be presented with a screen showing the interpretation and transcription of the audio file or audio recording in both languages. Tap the small speaker icon above the translated text to hear the recorded audio in your new language.

For best results, place your phone as close as possible to the source of the audio file that is playing. Also, try slowing down the audio file for more accurate results. A great app to slow down the tempo of audio files on your smartphone is Music Speed ​​Changer for iOS and Android.

Translate audio in seconds

The steps above are useful for working with short bursts of voice conversation, but the app will intermittently pause to provide an interpretation of the voice or audio file when it notices short pauses in voice input.

So even if you’re trying to interpret longer speeches or pre-recorded audio, short pauses can cause unwanted interruptions. This can be particularly annoying.

To fix this:

Whenever you’re working on a long speech or pre-recorded voice conversation, tap the microphone button at the bottom of the Google Translate app screen, then right above it[文字起こし]Tap the button. This will enable Google Translate’s transcription mode. Transcription mode allows you to take long pauses without interruption. You can also save the transcribed text for later reference. Simply tap the star icon in the upper right corner of the transcription results screen to save. Interpret real-time conversations with Google Translate

If you find yourself in a situation where you have to use an unfamiliar language in a real-time conversation, Google Translate can come in very handy. For example, to translate a real-time conversation from Spanish to English and from English to Spanish with Google Translate, you need to follow these steps:

On the home screen of the Google Translate app, select Source Language and Translate Language. In this case, Spanish or English can be the source or translation language. This is due to the need to translate between each other during a two-way conversation.Then in the bottom left corner of the app screen[会話]Tap. To translate audio from Spanish to English, tap Spanish at the bottom of the screen, then speak. When you finish speaking, the result will be displayed in English. Similarly, to tackle an English to Spanish task, tap English at the bottom of the screen and start speaking. Since you will be conversing with someone, you can take turns speaking according to the language each user speaks. Translate audio files on your desktop using Google Translate

Whether you’re using a Mac, Linux, Chromebook, or Windows PC, you should be able to use Google Translate from your desktop browser to interpret any kind of MP3 or audio file. To interpret an audio file or live speech using Google Translate on desktop:

Visit translate.google.com from your desktop browser. When the page loads you will see two boxes of him, one for the source language (on the left) and one for the translation (on the right). In the left box, click the language that corresponds to the language of your audio file. If you can’t find your preferred language in the default options, click the dropdown button to see other languages. In the box on the right, click the language into which you want to translate the audio file. Similarly, if your preferred language is not found by default, click the dropdown icon to open a larger list of languages. Then click the microphone button in the lower left corner of the first box. Play the audio file you want to interpret from your smartphone or other media player. Google Translate is more than just text translation

Interpreting text, web pages, and documents are the most common use cases for Google Translate. But it’s not just text-based services. Almost any audio file can be translated into the desired language, as long as Google Translate actively supports voice translation for that language.

