The Autry Technology Center’s labs inspire innovation and foster creative ideas.progress





ENID, Okla. In the 1989 film Field of Dreams, Ray Kinsella is mysteriously instructed to “build this and it will come.” So when Kevin Costner’s character builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, suddenly the ghosts of baseball greats, led by shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta), show up to play ball.

After years of listening to unique requests, Autry Technology Center finally proceeded to create an innovative lab that meets the needs of the local industry. The Autrys McCullough Lab opened to the public last spring, building it to inspire ideas and bring them to life.

If you know someone with an idea, Autry can help with it, says director of marketing Shelby Cotrill. It’s right up our alley.

McCullough Lab coordinator Dustin Clements agreed, adding that there are no limits to what individuals and businesses can do with the available equipment.

Clements, himself a third-generation machinist who specializes in all things mechanical, said he meets innovators who walk through the door and help them imagine the possibilities.

No capital is required to get started, whether that person is a small business owner or just a hobbyist, Clements said.You just need a proof of concept, you can build from scratch [using the lab equipment].

The McCullough Lab dream was started by Brady McCullough, a former Superintendent of Autorys, to the namesake several years ago in response to an industry need, says Cottrill. It’s been a conversation for a while and it’s been on the radar. Then came COVID.

Clements was approached by Autry while working for GEFCO, Inc., which specializes in the design and manufacture of drilling rigs and related products. A Pioneer High School alumnus, he had been trained at the Technology Center as a student years earlier, so it was only natural to ask him to lead the fab lab, Cotrill said.

With the new structure, it was us who put the parts together and put the parts in motion, she said. to find out what they need or want.

Manufacturing spaces like McCullough are popping up across the country, Clements said. Water, he added, is unique to your area, whether it’s a jet table or a plasma he cutter. He said every fab lab always has at least one of his 3D printers.

imagine an idea

High tech materials manufacturing labs with design, prototyping and lightweight production resources are available to everyone. The McCullough Lab is open to the public, although it is technically part of the employee wing and therefore accessible to students.

From sand casting and welding to drafting and design, the possibilities are endless, he said.

The goal, according to Cotrill, is to get them started.

Clements agreed, saying virtually anything can be taught in the lab. Engage and support experts to dig deeper into areas of expertise he is unfamiliar with.

Another advantage is that all software used at McCullough Lab is commercial. So you will get the full version instead of the student version.

To get started, innovators simply contact Clements to schedule a one-on-one orientation session. That person is trained on the equipment they want to use and is empowered to create and manufacture creations and products, while having access to industry-rated equipment at low overhead through a meter and pay system. increase.

Cotrill says it’s cost-effective for small business owners.

Memberships granting access to the McCullough Lab are available on a daily or monthly basis. If a member wishes to consider a quarterly or annual membership, it should be discussed with Clements.

He said the monthly fee allows innovators to pay for their ideas in bulk. For example, you may have a fab lab in March, want to skip April, and come back in May.

Many of my clients ask, “Where were we 30 years ago?” Clements said.

His clients range in age and industry, and are business and recreational. Some of the reasons the innovator uses his McCullough Lab include woodworking projects, hard plastic molds, robotics, testing his coupon welding, sewing, and even making medicine bottles.

He said it can be engineered on the fly with minimal cost and trial and error.

Fab lab equipment innovators can also use powder coating spray booths and ovens. Water jet table for stainless steel, granite and aluminum. welding stations; milling machines for secondary metal cutting; a wood router; several 3D printers for nylon, resin, and plastic; Sublimation printer for creating images of promotional items such as mugs and polyester flags. small embroidery machine. heat presses; soft goods cutting tables for fabrics, carpets and vinyl; a quilting machine; a large-format printer; and a digitizer table that traces items into digital files. A 3D scanner, a platform for placing items to be scanned and then digitized. Laser cutters and engravers for wood, metal and plastic.

Come see what’s available, said Cottrill.

Imagine the ideas! Added Clements.

For Autrys McCullough Lab, call (580) 242-2750.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.enidnews.com/news/progress/autry-technology-centers-lab-inspires-innovation-promotes-creative-ideas/article_eb6721a8-99e1-11ed-a3ae-236b07e563c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos