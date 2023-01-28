Artificial intelligence may actually help humanize financial services





AI promises greater data democratization in a closed industry

Getty

The financial services sector has long been criticized for being segregated, elitist and discriminatory. Will artificial intelligence finally open up and democratize this industry? Empowering customers, opening up services to underserved communities, expanding the range of capabilities businesses can offer, and more. , likely and will come true in a variety of ways.

While still in the minority, a growing number of financial services executives are embracing AI as part of their customer experience and operations. Nearly half (48%) of the 500 executives who responded to a March 2022 Economist Impact and SAS survey identified advanced data analytics as one of the most important technologies to leverage,34 % specifically named AI and machine learning as the path to the future. .

Similarly, a survey by the Deloitte AI Institute found that 32% of financial services executives say their organizations are using AI. There is no denying that AI is the future of financial services, the study authors said, adding that while many FinTechs are embracing AI, the financial services industry is in the early stages of AI adoption. .

AI and machine learning are very complex, and many financial services firms are still evaluating where and how to invest in these approaches. Michael Upton, chief digital officer at First Tech Federal Credit Union, which exclusively serves employees at Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, and other technology companies, said AI and machine learning states that there are many moving parts. However, once deployed, these technologies will play a vital role in the emerging digital enterprise. Covid has really accelerated digital and the industry has responded well to customer needs from a tactical and transactional perspective. But I think there was a lack of engagement, warmth and relevance across the industry, especially through digital channels. We need to bring humanization back to digital, and AI is a tool that can help us get there. Combined with face-to-face contact, AI can help provide more personalized and relevant service tailored to what customers need at a particular moment.

First Tech Federal sees providing customers with significantly more personalized interactions and services as a key goal of its own and expanding AI efforts. By using AI and ML, we believe we are best positioned to ensure that individual members have their needs met at all times,” he said. We tried to make our members relevant when they needed us to be relevant, regardless of the touchpoint they chose. We were looking at leveraging this for personalization and related engagements, whether it’s sales engagements, service engagements, or retention engagements.

AI promises to open up the level of service that financial institutions can provide, but there are challenges that need to be overcome, including distorted expectations, skill issues, and implementation issues. “Talent shortage is a key gating factor,” said Bjorn Austraat, senior vice president and head of AI acceleration at Truist. Excessive reliance on purely technical skills can lead to a clear business he does not get a return and lead to disjointed scientific experiments, especially in the early stages without an overly focused focus on business outcomes. . Long data science and model operation lifecycles can stifle disruptive innovation. “

Charlene Coleman, senior managing partner and head of the modern finance sector at Launch Consulting Group, says barriers to success with AI are common across all sectors. But financial services pose a series of problems. Adopting AI to democratize the financial system will require bold, human-centered leadership willing to invest in technology and people. Second, institutions that lack an AI strategy never move beyond the stage. In most cases, there is no centralized data backbone to support analytics and intelligent recommendations. Finally, we need to move away from functional silos and adopt new operating models that enable speed and agility.

Artificial intelligence can help redefine and restore the personalized experiences that build trust for consumers and small business owners, says Coleman. Assuming informed consent, examples include AI-powered personalized conversational interfaces and biometric profiles that help vulnerable consumers avoid debt traps caused by late fees and inflexible payment schedules. has been shown to be useful for

This means more than just building a model to support your algorithm. It’s easy to think you need a good model to solve a problem, says Austraat. However, the model is only 5% of the solution. Integration, measurement, validation, continuous monitoring, and finally dollarization are the remaining 95%. The key is to think of the model as a race car engine, he adds. You need gas, shocks, tires, pit crew, drivers and many other things to win races.

The key to AI success in financial services is to sell or promote the adoption of AI in your business. To accelerate this adjustment, I use a simple phrase. Austrath says. If you can truly answer that question, you’ve covered all the basics, from framing to deployment to value proposition to value perception and realization to political aircover. Explainability trumps model performance in financial services. In particularly sensitive areas such as credit underwriting, banks and other institutions must balance their desire to innovate and use state-of-the-art AI with reasonable regulatory expectations of explainability, robustness, and fairness. You have to strike a balance. The hottest solution doesn’t always win, especially when there are too many black boxes.

This requires a more holistic view of AI, beyond labs and data science teams. Don’t leave it up to data scientists, he says, Austraat. Holistic teaming around cross-functional pods to engage legal, risk, data engineering, implementation engineering, operations, support, and business leaders early and often to create sustainable success approach is essential.

After all, technologies like AI and ML are just tools, says Upton. Leveraging these tools to create experiences and drive business value requires a very clear business strategy, a very good go-to-market strategy, and a very good operational plan. People tend to get addicted to tools and technology, but they aren’t clear about the use cases for the value of the investment. You can buy all the best tools in the world, but if you don’t consider change management, adoption, and helping organizations understand why and how they use these tools to get rid of what matters, that’s all it takes. You will have a lot of expensive tools.

