Google in trouble in India





This week, Google announced a number of changes to Android in India. This is to comply with a ruling issued by India’s competition watchdog last October.

20 October 2022: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined Google Rs 1337.76 crore and made several changes to Android policy to prevent abuse of its dominant position in the mobile operating system market. asked to add Regulators gave Google three months until January 19th.

25th October: CCI fines Google an additional Rs 936.44 crore for its Play Store billing policies and also made some changes to these rules such as allowing third-party payment processors asked to add

appeal

December 21: Google files Android’s order with the National Court of Appeals for Corporate Law (NCLAT).

India’s competition law provides a period of 60 days for a company to challenge a CCI order at the NCLAT.

The court refused to grant an interim suspension and directed Google to deposit 10% of the fine within three weeks.

January 9, 2023: Google appeals CCI’s second order regarding NCLAT’s Play Store policies.

January 11: Two days later, the court again denied Google’s interim relief and scheduled its next hearing on April 17th. The tech giant then approached the Supreme Court.

January 20: Three Supreme Court justices delayed the January 19 implementation of the CCI’s Android directive by a week, but refused to block it. He also asked NCLAT to rule on Google’s appeal by March 31.

result

January 25th: A day before the deadline, Google announced some changes to Android in India. For example, device manufacturers may license individual apps for pre-installation and allow users to choose their default search engine. We’ve also made some changes related to the Play Store’s in-app billing system.

January 26: Some Indian internet startups say Google’s changes are only cosmetic, accusing the tech giant of using delay tactics.

(with input from institutions)

Top stories by reporters

ETtech Budget Watch

Fintech expects SOPs, new funding avenues, and more. Fintechs in India are vying for incentives to help expand their participation in the formal financial economy, industry groups and fintech founders told his ET. The fintech industry, which has seen some regulatory reforms in the last year, seeks priority sector status to promote financial inclusion, and an SOP to cover the costs incurred by the country’s growing net digital payments. Seeking PE, VC investors want tax parity. (PE) and venture capitalist (VC) investors are calling for tax parity in the upcoming budget, saying the different tax regimes for listed and private securities are distorting asset allocation decisions.

Essentially, much of the investment in the emerging sector is still run by foreign capital, with no dramatic change in the base, says Blume Ventures co-founder and chairman of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association. Karthik Reddy, of the IVCA, told ET.

He added that he was just saying that profits were given to investors 10 to 15 years ago in order to accelerate the public market and that they would normalize it.

Tech companies want safe harbor rates and APA timelines: Tech companies are asking governments to cut taxes, encourage startups and improve ease of doing business in the upcoming budget. IT industry lobby group Nasscom has called on the government to set a timeline for the conclusion of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs). PN Sudarshan, a Deloitte partner and leader in the TMT industry, said the government needs to streamline his APA, Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP), regulation and benchmarking.

e-commerce and food delivery

ETtech Exclusive | Accel, Tiger Global May Exit Flipkart: Two of Flipkart’s early backers, venture fund Accel Partners and New York-based investment firm Tiger Global, have left e-commerce companies is in talks to sell its stake in parent company Walmart. , a source told us. The Bentonville-based American retail giant could pay about $1.5 billion for the stake, they said.While Accel owns just over a 1% stake, Tiger Global now owns Flipkart. Walmart’s stake in Flipkart will increase from its current 72% when the transaction closes.

Meesho tightens return process, sparks protests: Sellers are outraged by e-commerce company Meesho’s plans to tighten controls over product returns, sources said. Meesho has changed its product return policy after receiving feedback from third-party logistics his partners, the sources added. In recent weeks, the Surat seller, one of the largest hubs of fashion and apparel merchants in particular, has given negative reviews and ratings on Meesho’s app and has stopped processing orders through the platform. said the merchant.

Zomato Exits 10-Minute Food Delivery Business: Zomato is closing down its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, less than a year after its launch in pursuit of profitability in a tough market environment. The company recently told its restaurant partners it was shutting down the service, two sources familiar with the development said.

However, Zomato says it will rebrand the service rather than discontinue its 10-minute delivery service. “Instant is not closed. We are working with our partners on a new menu and rebranding our business. All finishing stations will remain in place and no one will be affected by this decision.” said the company.

Startup layoffs, exits

E-commerce company Dealshare has laid off about 100 employees, or more than 6% of its 1,500-strong workforce. Dealshare founder Sourjyendu Medda confirmed the development and said the decision was related to its business plan for the next fiscal year, which will focus on profitability.

With the rollout, Dealshare joins a growing number of startups laying off workers in the new year to cut costs and streamline operations amid prolonged funding strains and slowing growth.

ShareChat co-founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh are stepping down from their active roles in the local-language social media platform they started eight years ago, while co-founder and CEO Ankush Sachdeva has announced that the I emailed the staff.

With nearly every major tech company announcing global layoffs in succession, experts in the Indian sector are desperately looking for safer options. Tech workers are looking for more stable jobs for fear of more layoffs, according to hiring experts at companies such as Transsearch, ABC Consultants, Adecco, Careernet and CIEL HR Services.

Meanwhile, Google has suspended Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), a key step in obtaining an employer-sponsored green card. The tech giant has sent an email to its foreign employees, informing them that the tech giant is suspending new PERM applications PERM applications are a crucial first step in the green card (permanent residency) process am.

technology policy

Google has made some changes to Android and Play Store billing. The start-up calls it a delaying tactic.The change came one day before his Jan. 26 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Indian startups, meanwhile, say the tech giant is adopting delay tactics and policy tweaks are superficial in nature. Google is following the “same strategy” it has adopted in Europe and South Korea, and is using loopholes to demonstrate compliance with a directive that was due to go into effect on Jan. 26, the developer told ET. rice field.

According to DigitalROI, new guidelines for social media influencers bring transparency but come at a higher cost: New guidelines for social media influencers to regulate promotions will allow advertisers to Advertisers may have higher costs because they have to spend more on creation, it said. issued recommended guidelines mandating disclosure of profits if Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to Rs.500,000.

Tech firms report issues with draft policy for Delhi’s EV fleet: A group of tech firms flagged certain proposals envisioned in the Delhi government’s draft aggregator policy published last July. . step by step method. Industry group IndiaTech, which represents companies such as Ola, Zomato and Zepto, said in a briefing to the Delhi government that the implementation of the policy would place a burden on delivery workers and taxi drivers who own or rent vehicles. argue that it is possible.

in other news

PhonePe cost 800 crore to come to India, Sameer Nigam says: PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said Wednesday that the startup will move from Singapore to India in October It said about 20 unicorns and their investors have inquired about the process since it fully moved to . I am actively trying to move here. However, he added that our investors paid about Rs 800 crore in taxes just to allow us to return to India.

Rajasthan HC instructs DGGI to stop coercive action against MyTeam11: Rajasthan High Court instructs GST Intelligence Directorate (DGGI) to refrain from taking coercive action against Jaipur-based gaming company MyTeam11 I asked for This followed a petition by the company after it issued a good cause notice alleging that DGGI misclassified the sale of litigated claims as a service, thereby avoiding taxes.

