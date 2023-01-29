Former Google CIO joins Tesla-backed ZOLAs board





ZOLA Electric, a leading enterprise technology company providing energy access to emerging markets, has announced the appointment of Ben Fried as Senior Advisor and member of its Board of Directors.

From 2008 to 2022, Ben was Google’s Chief Information Officer, leading a team of thousands of engineers to create a new vision for IT and use Google’s Product Engineering discipline to shape enterprise problems. I built a workaround solution.

From 2014 to 2022, Ben was also Google’s New York Site Lead. This is the company’s largest site outside the Bay Area, where under Ben’s leadership he grew from 5,000 to 14,000.

Prior to that, he spent 13 years as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, a multinational financial services firm, where he designed and built the company’s e-commerce and intranet architecture and infrastructure.

Ben will materially support ZOLA’s rapid expansion and complement ZOLA’s impact-driven mission. To develop enterprise technology solutions to achieve energy equality around the world. Ben’s Appointment Significantly Enhances His ZOLA’s Ability to Develop World-Class Distributed Energy Systems to Deliver Decarbonized, Decentralized and Digitalized Primary Power Solutions to Global Energy Access Problems will be

Ben comments:

“Today, I am delighted to join the Board of ZOLA Electric as one of the leading technology companies in the energy access space. I am impressed with the innovative technology solutions they are deploying to eliminate energy consumption and continue ZOLA’s success both as a company and in their mission to improve energy equity for millions of people around the world. I look forward to contributing to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://energydigital.com/articles/ex-google-cio-joins-tesla-backed-zolas-board The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos