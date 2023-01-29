No more “Google it”? How AI will change the way you search the web | Science and Technology News





It’s hard to imagine the Internet without Google.

The tech giant has become a verb because it has become synonymous with web search. Don’t look it up, just “search it on Google”.

Google has ended 2022 as the world’s most-visited website each year, with an estimated share of the search engine market of 92% (Microsoft’s Bing is the closest competitor at 3%).

On the surface, you might not like the landscape ripe for change, but you can’t be sure.

Last year’s launch of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, threatened to upend the way people prepare for job interviews, journalists write articles, and kids do their homework.

It has been trained on vast amounts of text from across the internet and has the ability to provide human-like responses to nearly any prompt, prompting speculation that it could pose a threat to Google. .

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:16 Will this chatbot replace humans?

Search engines ready to bet big on AI

The New York Times reports that Google founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin are back to add features like ChatGPT to the search engine they launched more than 25 years ago.

Google boss Sundar Pichai reportedly wants to accelerate plans for conversational AI in the company’s products and services. This is much more than a chatbot pretending to be his ball of tennis (seriously, we tried it and it was really weird).

This is because Microsoft is investing billions in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and could find its way into products like Office (welcome back, are you friends with Clippy?) and – yes – Bing. is increasing.

A potential AI arms race was predicted by former Google advertising mogul Sridhar Ramaswamy. Sridhar Ramaswamy hopes to use what he’s learned in his 15 years at the company to stay ahead of this potentially game-changing trend.

“We are at an interesting crossroads,” he told Sky News from his home in California. So he co-founded the startup search engine Neeva.

“Large-scale language models and AI provide an unprecedented ability to peer into information, sift through things, and provide answers in ways never before possible. It’s time, multiple ways, by multiple companies.”

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

15:37 Can machines have feelings?

How AI will change the way you search the web

Among those potential disruptors are the likes of You.com, a search engine launched out of California (elsewhere) in 2021. You.com will be called YouChat in December. Added bot. Neeva’s own new AI.

Neeva, which launched in the UK in October, aims to provide useful and reliable search results, independent of user data and advertising.

Its AI capabilities will be added for UK users in February. AI trawls the web for information, generating a single written answer to a query and citing each source for users to learn more, much like YouChat.

And it works in real time. In other words, we keep you up to date on current affairs and provide references accordingly.

“This gives us the power to make search much more fluid than ever before,” says Ramaswarmy. He believes the Google-led advertising model, which accounts for the majority of the company’s revenue, needs to be challenged.

“The whole search experience becomes all about getting people to click on your ads,” he says.

“But there’s a much bigger reason. The internet’s obsession with advertising has manipulated Google’s algorithms in an engagement-focused way, making sites ‘made for Google’ vying to see how to come out on top.” I see it more and more.”

How AI inspired Hollywood’s new favorite killer robot ‘I fell in love with an AI girlfriend – and it saved my marriage’

Image: YouChat, launched in December 2022, has been added to the search engine You.

But is it all positive?

There is a surcharge of £5.49 per month, £44.99 per year for Neeva’s ad-free commitment.

Most of our 600,000 users are on the free tier, which limits us to 50 searches per month.

Allowing endless searches via powerful AI is not a particularly cost-effective business model. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits that the computing cost of running ChatGPT is “eye-popping.”

Dr. Andrew Rogowski, of the People-Centered AI Institute at the University of Surrey, said the infrastructure required to run such a service at Google’s scale would be enormous.

“There are some ways to streamline conversational AI in a way that you can afford,” he told Sky News.

“AI is getting bigger and more energy consuming, but it’s the wrong direction. Putting AI in the hands of big companies.”

But there are more fundamental challenges that any search engine looking to leverage AI must consider.

“inaccurate or nonsensical”

Like ChatGPT, NeevaAI is a large language model. In other words, it is trained on a huge amount of information.

However, OpenAI acknowledges that its answers may be “overly verbose” and “inaccurate or meaningless.”

“It knows no right or wrong. It knows no authority from gossip,” says Ramaswarmy.

Of course, it’s one problem that early ChatGPT made mistakes, but it’s quite another when a company like Google rolls out a commercial product with similar failures. As Microsoft found out after his 2016 chatbot was taught to say offensive things.

“Conversational AI is very reliable, and it will certainly improve in the short term, but it is so reliable and plausible that people don’t necessarily dispute it,” Rogoyski said. says.

The main risks of using AI for search engines (according to CHATGPT)

Bias: AI-powered search engines can perpetuate or amplify existing biases, especially if the data used to train their models is biased Privacy: AI-powered search engines , can collect and store large amounts of personal data that can be used for targeted advertising or other purposes Censorship: AI-powered search engines can be used to censor or suppress certain types of information There is a nature.Enhanced search engines could lead to unemployment of certain types of jobs, such as librarians and research assistants Security: AI-powered search engines are vulnerable to hacking and other types of cyberattacks. could endanger user data and confuse search results. Addiction: People have become overly dependent on AI-powered search Can lead to a lack of research skills Monopolies: AI-powered search engines can lead to the creation of strong monopolies, leading to a lack of competition and innovation

Are we really ready for change?

It’s one thing to see that the Internet has the potential to be a game changer, but it’s quite another to see it through.

Elon Musk’s tumultuous acquisition of Twitter hasn’t changed people’s habits as much as experts predicted, and potential rival Mastodon’s rapid rise in users has stalled.

Ramaswarmy concedes that it is difficult to trigger a “massive move” for the internet, but he sees ChatGPT’s breakthrough as proof that a “platform transition” is on the cards.

“Think of how we saw Microsoft, Nokia, and Blackberry disappear from the mobile world, leaving Google and Apple to become the dominant players,” he says.

“I feel like this is one of those showdown moments.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/google-it-no-more-how-ai-could-change-the-way-we-search-the-web-12794175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos