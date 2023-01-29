The Last of Us already has a Google Doodle, activated like this





The Last Of Us is another big success on the HBO MAX platform. Over the past year, we’ve occasionally seen trailers showing how Naughty Dog games have been adapted for the small screen, and it seems to have been a resounding success. The impact was so great that you can now use The Last of Us Google Doodle on your smartphone to see how you got infected.

Doodle of The Last of Us can be enabled

Google may search for more than just typing in a search box. Sometimes companies supplement great achievements and successes by reminding them of the most special things through something called a doodle. I’m sure you’ve used or seen some of these secrets, and they help mark the success of The Last of Us.

As we told you before, this is a successful new series on the HBO MAX VOD platform, with only two chapters, to the delight of its fans. But here’s how to activate a new series of his doodles from the Google search engine. Interestingly, you can activate it at any time by performing a search.do the following

Open your browser Type Google In the search box type cordyceps and you will see a button at the bottom Press that button and enjoy the infection

In seconds, you’ll see how the same fungus that infects humanity in games and series infests your computer screen. Of course nothing happens to the PC. If it gets a little dirty, just refresh the page to get everything back to normal.

De qu va The Last of Us?

If you don’t already know what this series is about, here’s a quick overview. In the series, humanity is nothing but a fungus that has taken over the world. No cure has yet been found and it is dangerous to leave the quarantine zone.

This is where Joel comes in. An American smuggler who faces a difficult mission to take Ellie while fleeing his past. Ellie is a somewhat troubled young woman who hides a very peculiar secret and must protect her Ellie. quarantine zone.

