Guardian: Google isn’t doing enough to justify climate change deniers





Essay by Eric Worrall

An example where green wants to be demonized: “Wind turbines aren’t just shredding birds, they’re piling up in landfills”.

It’s a hoax search that made Google run an ad about climate change on the Daily Wire

EXCLUSIVE: Data shared by the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows Ben Shapiros’ site bought ads with climate-denial search terms

Geoff Dembicki, New [email protected] January 27, 2023 22.00 AEDT

A news agency founded by conservative influencer Ben Shapiro has been accused of funding Google to run ads on search pages questioning whether the climate crisis is real. A new survey by the watchdog group reveals

…

Google’s hypocrisy knows no bounds, said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the US and UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate. They are actually selling the right to spread disinformation to those who deny climate change.

…

Last July, the Daily Wire funded Google to promote a story that whenever someone searches for the real truth about wind turbines, they don’t just shred birds, they pile up in landfills. Did.

…

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jan/27/daily-wire-google-ads-climate-crisis-deniers

Full video of that poor eagle.

It’s not hard to find videos and scary stories of turbines crushing birds. For example, a rare bird returned to Britain without being sighted in his 22 years, but soon after arriving he was killed in front of 40 of his bird watchers.

Bird watchers see rare birds killed by wind turbines

A traveling group of bird watchers witnessed a rare bird die after flying into a community wind turbine.

ALISTAIR MUNRO June 27, 2013 at 4:29 PM

After appearing at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris, the white-throated warbler, the fastest-flying bird in the world, was thousands of miles off course.

It was first spotted by two Northumberland birders on Monday.

There have been no sightings of the species in the UK since 1991, when a single bird was sighted four times in Kent, Staffordshire, Derbyshire and finally Shetland.

Twenty-two years later, another whitethroat appears in the UK.

But after more than 80 convulsions swarmed Harris, the bird flew into Tarbert’s wind turbine while being watched by about 40 people.

…

Read more: https://www.scotsman.com/news/weather/birdwatchers-see-rare-bird-killed-wind-turbine-1569849

Bear in mind that people have to be in the right place at the right time to see such a tragedy. Therefore, the accounts of people who have witnessed deaths from wind turbines must be only a small fraction of the total number of fatalities.

The issue is deeper than videos and anecdotes about tragic personal deaths. Below, scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey discuss the potential deaths of hundreds of thousands of bats each year. Author Paul Cryan is a US Government Research Biologist at the Fort Collins Science Center.

Wind turbines create landscape obstacles to bat mobility connectivity

BYPAUL M. CLIENT

In both North America and Europe, unprecedented numbers of migratory bats were found dying under industrial-scale wind turbines in late summer and fall. Before the large-scale deployment of wind turbines, fatal collisions between migratory bats and man-made structures were rarely reported and may have occurred very infrequently. There are no other well-documented threats to migratory bat populations that cause mortality rates comparable to those observed for wind turbines. The majority of bat kills in North American turbines consist of just three species of migratory birds, and there are indications that turbines may actually attract migratory birds to their blades. Mortality of certain migratory species occurs consistently across broad geographic regions, but mortality varies between sites for largely unknown reasons. The cumulative mortality of turbines in North America could already amount to hundreds of thousands of bats per year. Investigating the causes of bat deaths in wind turbines allows us to see the scale of the problem and identify solutions. Migratory bats, known to be most affected by wind turbines, are not protected by conservation laws and have no legal obligation to promote research into the problem or implementation of potential solutions.

…

Details: https://docs.wind-watch.org/cryan-wind-turbines-migratory-bats.pdf

There is no known way to prevent eagles from approaching wind turbines.

As an amateur pilot, I had to change course many times during takeoff and landing to avoid eagles. Sometimes it would cruise thousands of feet above the ground. I never saw an eagle try to evade my plane when it was in the air.

Many species, such as the crested ibis, take evasive behavior when confronted with something that is flying at them, but they do not always take the correct evasive behavior. But eagles are at the top of the food chain. Millions of years of evolution have taught us that eagles fear nothing when they are in the air. From my personal witnessing, I am convinced that eagles cannot learn to avoid wind turbines and their brains simply cannot perceive wind turbines as a threat.

Is renewable energy worth the mass mortality of protected birds and the potential destruction of entire species?

It’s not my decision, but it’s a conversation society should be allowed to have through the free and open exchange of ideas.

Attempts by the Greens to suppress, non-commercialize, or block legitimate conversations about climate change and government policy responses are, in my opinion, nothing less than brazen attacks on freedom and democracy, and rightfully so. should be treated with complete contempt.

