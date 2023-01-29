How Pixel Binning Improves Samsung, Apple, and Google Photos





Megapixels used to be very simple. As long as there was enough light in the scene, a higher number meant the camera could capture more photographic detail. But a technique called pixel binning, now commonly used in flagship smartphones, is changing the rules of old photography for the better. In short, pixel binning gives the camera a lot of detail in the light without being useless in the dark.

However, the necessary hardware changes introduce some trade-offs and interesting details, and different phone makers are experimenting with different pixel binning recipes, so we’re taking a closer look.

Pixel binning came out in 2018, became widespread in models such as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro in 2020, and was introduced to iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 phones in 2022 by Apple and Google. Appeared in hardware. Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra features his 108-megapixel main camera sensor, and pixel binning is expected to equate to his 200-megapixel drop for the S23 Ultra, which debuts on February 1. It could be the next technological leap in the main camera set.

Here’s a guide to what’s going on.

What is pixel binning?

Pixel binning is a technology designed to make image sensors more adaptable to different conditions by grouping pixels in different ways. When it’s bright, at least some phones can shoot at the full resolution of the sensor. When it’s dark, it groups a set of 2×2, 3×3, or 4×4 pixels, depending on the sensor, into larger virtual pixels to collect more light but take lower resolution shots.

For example, Samsung’s Isocell HP2 sensor can take 200-megapixel shots, 50-megapixel shots with 2×2 pixel groups, and 12.5-megapixel shots with 4×4 pixel groups.

Pixel binning provides virtual zoom, another benefit coming to smartphones in 2020. The phone can crop shots to gather light only from the center pixel of the iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera or the Google Pixel 7’s 50-megapixel camera. This turns the 1x main camera into a 2x zoom for him, capable of taking 12-megapixel photos. While it only works well in relatively well-lit areas, it’s a great option and is still a useful shot since 12 megapixels has been a popular resolution for many years.

With such a high base resolution, pixel-binning sensors can also handle high-definition video, especially at very high 8K resolutions.

Pixel binning requires some fancy changes to the sensor itself and the image processing algorithms that convert the raw sensor data into photos and videos.

Is pixel binning a gimmick?

No, well, almost no. Mobile phone makers can boast megapixel counts that far exceed even professional-grade DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. It’s a little silly because it has ugly optics. Pixel binning allows you to get more photo quality out of your smartphone’s camera.

How does pixel binning work?

To better understand pixel binning, we need to know what a digital camera image sensor looks like. This is a silicon chip with a grid of millions of pixels (technically called photosites) that capture the light coming through the camera lens. Each pixel registers only one color he red, green, or blue.

The colors are staggered in a special checkerboard arrangement called the Bayer pattern, which allows a digital camera to reconstruct all three color values ​​for each pixel. This is an important step to generate the JPEGs you want to share on Instagram.

This diagram shows how the image sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel camera has 3×3 pixel groups that enable pixel binning. This technology allows the camera to take high-resolution photos in bright light and low-resolution photos in low light.

samsung

Combining data from multiple small pixels on the image sensor into one large virtual pixel is very useful in low-light situations, where large pixels are better at keeping image noise at bay and capturing colors better. help. When it’s bright, there’s enough light for each individual pixel to work on its own, giving you a higher resolution shot or a zoomed-in view.

Pixel binning typically combines four real pixels into one virtual pixel “bin”. However, Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra series uses 3×3 real pixel groups for his one virtual pixel, and the South Korean company could adopt his 4×4 binning with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When should I use high resolution and pixel binning?

Most people will be happy with low resolution shots. My colleagues Jessica Dolcourt and Patrick Holland recommend this after testing his new Samsung Galaxy phone. Apple’s iPhone can’t even take a 50-megapixel photo unless you specifically enable the option while shooting in the high-end ProRaw image format, and Google’s Pixel 7 Pro can’t take a full 50-megapixel photo at all. Not provided.

12-megapixel shots perform better in low light, but also avoid the huge file sizes of full-resolution images that can eat up storage on your device and online services like Google Photos and iCloud. For example, a sample shot taken by my colleague Lexy Savvides was 3.6 MB at 12 megapixels with pixel binning and 24 MB at 108 megapixels without pixel binning.

Photo enthusiasts tend to want to use full resolution when possible. This is useful for identifying distant birds or taking more dramatic nature photos of distant subjects. More megapixels matter.

Does the 108-megapixel Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra take better photos than the 61-megapixel Sony A7r V professional camera?

No. The size of each pixel in the image sensor is also important, along with other factors such as lens and image processing. There’s a reason why the Sony A7r V costs his $3,898 while the S22 Ultra costs his $1,200 and can also run thousands of apps and make phone calls.

An image sensor pixel is a square whose width is measured in millionths of a meter (microns). A human hair is approximately 75 microns in diameter. On his Isocell HP2 from Samsung, the virtual pixel for a 12-megapixel shot is 2.4 microns. In 200 million pixel mode, 1 pixel is only 0.6 microns. However, on the Sony A7r V, the pixels are 3.8 microns. That means Sony can collect 2.5 times more light per pixel than his HP2 Ultra’s 12-megapixel binning mode phone, which is a huge boost to image quality over his 39-fold increase in 200 million-pixel full-resolution mode. You can.

However, mobile phones are advancing faster than traditional cameras, and the image quality gap is closing. Computational photography techniques, such as combining multiple frames into a single shot, and other software processing techniques made possible by powerful phone chips can also help. That’s why my colleague and professional photographer, his Andrew Lanxon, can take handheld smartphone photos in low light like using a tripod with a DSLR. Also, smartphone image sensors are getting bigger and bigger to improve quality.

Why Pixel Binning Is So Popular

Because miniaturization allows for smaller pixels than ever before. “The driving force behind binning is the emerging trend of sub-micron pixels, which are less than a micron wide,” said Devang Patel, his senior marketing manager at top image sensor maker Omnivision. Having a lot of those pixels allows a phone maker desperate to make this year’s phone stand out, boasting a lot of megapixel ratings and his 8K video. Binning allows you to show off without sacrificing low-light sensitivity.

Can I shoot live with pixel binning?

It depends on the phone. Photo enthusiasts prefer the flexibility and quality of raw photos, which are raw image sensor data packaged as DNG files. However, not all phones expose raw photos in full resolution. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro has it, but the Pixel 7 Pro does not.

This is due to the fact that raw processing software like Adobe Lightroom expects raw images where the color data is the traditional Bayer pattern, rather than pixel cells grouped into 2×2 or 3×3 patches of the same color. Things get complicated.

However, Isocell HP2 has a neat trick. It uses AI technology to “remosaic” groups of 4×4 pixels to build a traditional Bayer pattern color checkerboard. This means you can shoot raw photos at full 200-megapixel resolution, though it remains to be seen if that will be an option that will be revealed when the smartphone ships.

What are the drawbacks of pixel binning?

For the same size sensor, a real 12 megapixels will perform slightly better than 12 binned megapixels, said Judd Heap, senior director at Qualcomm, which makes chips for mobile phones. increase. Sensors are also likely to be cheaper. Shooting at full resolution requires more image processing and reduces battery life.

Indeed, the sensor cost and battery and processing horsepower requirements of pixel binning are the main reasons why it’s an option for high-end phones.

For high-resolution photos, the regular Bayer pattern gives better sharpness than using a binning sensor that uses 2×2 or 3×3 groups of pixels of the same color. But it’s not that bad of a problem. “With our algorithm, we can restore anywhere from 90% he to 95% he of the actual Bayer image quality,” Patel said. If you compare the two approaches in side-by-side images, you won’t be able to tell the difference in difficult situations such as fine lines, except in a lab test scene.

If you forget to switch your phone to binning mode and then take a high resolution photo in the dark, the image quality will suffer. Apple automatically uses pixel binning to take lower resolution shots to avoid that risk.

Can regular cameras use pixel binning too?

Yes, and judging by Sony’s full-frame sensor design, which is currently the top image sensor maker, they will someday.

What is the future of pixel binning?

Some developments are possible. Very high resolution sensors with 4×4 pixel binning could spread to more premium phones.

Sensor manufacturer Omnivision uses 2×2 pixel binning (bottom left) to create larger virtual pixels (second row, top) or recreate the traditional Bayer checkerboard pattern (second row, bottom). It shows you how to It can also be used to create HDR images (3rd row) or improve autofocus with a larger microlens (4th row).

Omnivision

Another direction is better HDR (High Dynamic Range) photography, which captures a better span of bright and dark image data. Small smartphone sensors struggle to capture wide dynamic range. That’s why companies like Google and Apple combine multiple shots to computer-generate HDR photos.

But pixel binning means new pixel-level flexibility. A 2×2 group allows you to allocate two pixels for normal exposure, one for dark exposure to capture highlights like bright skies, and one for bright exposure to capture shadow details. increase.

In fact, Samsung’s HP2 can split pixel roles this way for HDR images.

Omnivision also hopes to improve autofocus. In previous designs, each pixel is covered with its own microlens designed to collect more light. But now a single microlens he can span groups of 2×2, 3×3 or 4×4. Each pixel under the same microlens gets a slightly different view of the scene depending on its position, and the digital camera can calculate the focal length from the difference. This helps the camera keep the subject of the photo in focus.

