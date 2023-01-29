Google Faces Rare Jury Trial At DOJ, Bet On Public Tech Anxieties.





Alphabet Inc.’s latest Justice Department lawsuit against Google includes a startling demand for a jury trial.

Federal antitrust attorneys typically choose to sue directly with a federal judge. But in her second lawsuit against Google, the Justice Department is asking the public to determine whether the company’s ad tech business is violating the law.

Given the complexity of the subject matter, this is a risky move. But it could help the Justice Department sidestep an increasingly conservative justice system.

Even if you pull out the wrong judge, the law is very friendly to defendants, said Sam Weinstein, a professor of antitrust law at the Cardozor School of Law.

A jury in Google’s lawsuit could open up mainstream hostility to the biggest tech company for government use. But clear and concise arguments are important for the Department of Justice to persuade jurors.

Dan McCuaig, a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC who spent 12 years in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said the real risk is that jurors don’t understand how these factors work together. says that there is

Beyond jury trial demands, the Justice Department made a series of strategic decisions to increase its chances of winning. filed in the Eastern District of Virginia known to process Local rules are designed to expedite the process, and district judges take pride in moving cases quickly.

The Eastern District of Virginia’s familiarity with areas of law such as patents means juries are ready to handle cases, and informed judges could keep Google delaying cases for years. can make things difficult.

Regarding this particular lawsuit, the DOJ’s biggest challenge is time, said Gary Reback, a veteran attorney who spearheaded efforts leading to the government’s epic antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s. If you’re on the other side of a monopoly case, hold off until a government official replaces him twice. They got a whole new staff, they don’t remember who did what and where the bodies are buried.

Overall, the lawsuit has a good chance of success, legal experts say. It relies on traditional antitrust theories that go hand in hand with the lawsuit the government won against Microsoft.

From a theoretical point of view, the event is neither an earthquake nor a tectonic movement, said Salil Mehra, a law professor at Temple University.

Jeffrey Jacobovitz, who heads the antitrust and competition group at Arnal Golden and Gregory Law Firm, said the case raises questions about whether the antitrust laws passed in 1890 could be used to undertake the actions of high-tech companies. Said it was a test.

He said the Justice Department’s choice to require a jury trial could be advantageous if it could simplify the issue. It’s an aggressive lawsuit, not the easiest one to bring if you’re looking to break up parts of the company, Jacobovitz said.

Going to a jury generally means that if you win, your damages you claim will be more serious, he added.

But even if jurors and judges agree that Google broke the law, the biggest battles could erupt over what remedies should be. The Justice Department wants Google to completely separate his DoubleClick ad tech platform.

They’re aiming for the moon because it’s an effective treatment, not an intractable rejection, McCuaig said. Whether that can be achieved is up to the judge, he added.

The Justice Department is unlikely to accept a deal from Google. Bloomberg reported that the company offered a potential settlement last year to forestall lawsuits, but was turned down.

The company could try again, naming some of the changes it has to make to its ad tech platform to comply with the European Union’s stringent new regulations on digital gatekeepers. Weinstein said he made it clear that he could not agree to a settlement.

The Biden administration has been much more aggressive than previous antitrust administrations, said Weinstein, who served eight years under Obama as the Justice Department’s antitrust division. It has been said.

Any decision is far ahead. Even if this case were filed in Virginia, it would likely take years to clear the courts.

Reback said it would have been much easier to deal with Google’s dominance in online advertising if the government had intervened years ago. Separating Google from the online advertising business could prove difficult after the Federal Trade Commission allowed Google to acquire his DoubleClick in 2007.

Years ago, Rebak said, there was an academic paper in which Google put together an ad tech monopoly and explained what was going on and what the consequences would be. We sent the paper to the government, but they ignored it. It would have been much easier to prevent this from happening than to try to fix it after the fact.

