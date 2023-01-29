[OPINION] The promise of technology is the promise of people





Imagine the possibilities of technology. Facebook promises to be the gateway to friends and family, the efficiency of ride-sharing and delivery apps, the connectivity to combat grueling commutes, and the leading-edge reliability and speed of internet service providers. Sometimes they even give you the promise of the world. A world of disconnect fueled by hostility and shock filtered by content moderators, tales of abused drivers, no solutions to a systemic transport crisis that leaves calls deteriorating for internet plans. You’re not given a world where you can’t even connect to a meeting.

Imagine who is behind the technology. These promises, whether realized or not, have been given to us by technology company CEOs and are eagerly embraced around the world. We long for solutions to age-old problems such as communication, transportation, news, education, energy, and love, and we long to receive engineered solutions to these. These technologies, in turn, provide an endless stream of support for new entrepreneurs, startups and products that can propel us toward wealth and prosperity.

Our lives have always depended on these platforms. Our memories are stored in Facebook albums and the cloud, the rise and fall of political movements can be witnessed online, and sometimes we are allowed to participate in the field, and the development of artificial intelligence allows us to respond quickly. We like the simplicity that comes with just a tap. A hyper-efficient world aided by machines seems to solve society’s ills, to the point of becoming ill itself.

Invisible Workers Behind Technology

In fact, our technological future is built on obscure human labor. The phenomenon, which anthropologist Mary L. Gray called Ghost Her Work, refers to work performed by humans that customers believe is performed by an automated process.

Meet ChatGPT, a general-purpose chatbot that provides near-instantaneous text responses, released in November 2022. It’s useful for everything from composing emails, synthesizing data, to programming itself.

No machine thinks for itself. Models like ChatGPT are able to impress us because they are built on a wide range of human work and have the constraints and failures that come with them. This raises the question of this “breadth” in the first place. Who designed these models (and their intent), the data on which these models are trained, and how this data is classified and human involvement at every step.

A widely acclaimed university is scrambling to find a solution to potential cheating using ChatGPT. College-educated workers, even the programmers themselves, are starting to worry about hiring.

ChatGPT’s success can be attributed primarily to its likability. Chatbots aren’t new, but the absence of obscenities and profanity is. Human input is present at every stage of design. The best and worst of humanity are given to language models (hence the previous problems with obscenity and extremism). Human supervision and reinforcement learning guide the output of these models. To make sure ChatGPT is different from its predecessor, OpenAI hired a Kenyan outsourcing company to help design a more secure model. process? We pay these outsourced workers about $2 an hour (P108) in exchange for having them manually label and exclude examples of profanity, violence, and hate speech.

This is no big deal. The Global South has long endured these roles, becoming an unseen army powering all manner of impressive technology.

Take Facebook, for example, it’s so ubiquitous that some countries understand Facebook to be the Internet itself. A survey conducted by Helani Galpaya showed that in several countries (including the Philippines), more respondents self-identified as ‘Facebook users’ than as ‘internet users’. Meanwhile, Filipino Content Her moderators screen reports under working conditions under strict surveillance and are routinely exposed to graphic sexual content, violence and extremism. It’s incredibly dehumanizing and mentally taxing work, and many of us don’t understand it because we’ve never seen it. Seeing only light is our greatest concern. Those who gate the internet often seem to be gated the most from the internet itself.

Who is called an engineer?

Millions of Filipinos have taken up business process outsourcing (BPO), data labeling or content moderation jobs to support their technical infrastructure and rapid pace of “innovation”. Attracted by decent salaries and often posted with little to no required qualifications, it takes place in recruitment hoops on recruitment hubs, denying them the opportunity to join the workforce and indulge in the industry’s economic promises Silicon Valley start-ups (or even the Philippines’ “Sinigan Valley”) use the economic opportunity excuse to justify remote outsourcing.

Even people who are not literally invisible become less valuable in this way of thinking. An unexploited worker acts as his provider of on-demand services under the glossy interface of our mobile phones. Food delivery drivers, content moderators cleaning up the TikTok feed, support staff, and more. Technology can be called upon and controlled, and people cannot or should not.

After all, for technology to be expendable, it has to be palatable. Preference involves masking the violent, intensive human labor required to maintain technology. That’s why we’re so moved when we see her Facebook post of a delivery driver bearing the brunt of order cancellations in inclement weather. Or how to use “old” technology to turn a blind eye to the ruthless production plants that power the fast fashion industry. Let me. Instead, companies continue to describe technology as magical. Totally cheap, efficient and convenient. Then press checkout.

Even the classic educated worker Silicon Valley model is no longer safe. Microsoft has entered into talks to invest his $10 billion in OpenAI, at the same time he announced layoffs of 10,000 employees. Google and Amazon join this, all companies previously touted as pushing the boundaries of innovation. As we head toward a global economic downturn, this sleight of hand previously reserved for the Global South now seems to spare no one.

Technology workers, whether working as rideshare drivers, content moderators, or BS computer science-educated software engineers, stand in solidarity with consumers and oppose an industry that has historically wiped people out. Have to.

We must question who the “technologists” are who drive innovation. Especially when this innovation is at the expense of people. We need to recognize the breadth of forms technologists take and the fact that the vast workforce that writes code, provides content and protects us is constantly being exploited. We need to know that maintaining a myopic view of the role of the “technician” only glorifies “technology” and separates it from the human workforce that underpins it. Without these workers, these technologies would be virtually nothing.

After all, technology is just a tool. Technology is shaped by people, for people.

We do not discount the potential of technology for economic empowerment. I condemn how technology has been used as a force of exploitation rather than a force of change. The act of regeneration begins with empowering all tech workers, not some.

I want a world that uses technology to make us interact with each other, breaking down barriers and further enacting the walls that hide us from each other. I want a world where more people can create more art, without the need for it. I believe in a world where technology is a tool, not a solution, and where we have the freedom to use it however we please. I believe in a world that puts people first, not over-optimization or over-efficiency. I believe in a world where technology is a shared medium through which a better future can be imagined, where everyone is a technologist and engineer rather than a tool used by a few.

Technology is a tool, so it’s time to take it back. The truly magical part of technology is that it may be the most human thing for us.Made by and for people. Rappler.com

Chia Amisola is a product designer based in San Francisco, CA who graduated from Yale University in 2022 with a BA in Computing and Arts. They are the founders of Developh and the Philippine Internet Archive.

