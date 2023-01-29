Importance and Rise of Retail Proptech





Nathaniel Mallon

Proptech in real estate has experienced an explosion over the last decade, with the use of information technology increasing the ability of individuals and businesses to research, buy, sell and manage real estate across all asset classes. In the retail sector, Proptech has streamlined multiple processes for brokers, landlords, and tenants, improving companies’ ability to identify the best retail space for their business.

With ten years of innovation in the industry, Real Estate Proptech has had a tremendous amount of development backed by funding from venture capital firms around the world. This article delves into the growth of the proptech industry, identifies how retail proptech has improved the sector, and highlights how proptech adapts to changing consumer demands. .

industry innovation

Funding for prop technology has remained relatively high since its inception. A report released by the Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation (CRETI) announced that the venture capital-backed proptech firm had raised his $19.8 billion in 2022. While many companies have leveraged their private interests, some are moving forward in their industry, transforming their operations and interactions. Real estate professionals meet in one place.

Billions of dollars raised: Opendoor and Compass

In recent years, two companies that have raised significant amounts of money have caught our attention. His Opendoor, an online company that buys and sells residential real estate, and Compass, a company that supports the entire buying and selling workflow, have both exceeded his $1 billion benchmark in funding.

Launched in 2014, Opendoor has developed a program that can predict the price of a home by using technology to analyze different factors that contribute to a home’s valuation. If a seller shows interest, Opendoor will evaluate the home and offer cash to the homeowner. If the seller accepts the offer, Opendoor will buy the home, complete the renovations if necessary, and resell the home.

Opendoor has raised nearly $2 billion since its inception. After a strong start, the platform raised $9.95 million in 2014, $400 million in 2018, $300 million in 2019, and has acquired private funding to support its growth. I keep doing it.

Compass is an advisory firm that has raised $1.5 billion since 2012. Compass is a real estate technology company that provides an online platform for buying, leasing and selling real estate assets for tenants and realtors. Compass technology includes a marketing center designed to streamline the functionality of the Compass agent, providing an improved experience for your tenants.

Proptech’s first momentum came in the housing sector, with most experts believing that the property is showing very fast velocities compared to others. However, commercial platforms are emerging and changing the landscape of commercial real estate.

Moving Forward with Millions: Placer.ai and Reonomy

Placer.ai, an analytics platform founded in 2016, uses pedestrian data to generate property insights. Since its inception, the company has invested his $192.5 million. Placer.ai is connected to nearly 30 million devices in the US and tracks the movements of its customers. The company uses machine learning to develop data-driven analytics that help businesses understand specific locations. This technology is mainly used by tenants, brokers and landlords.

Lagging behind in funding, Rheonomy is one of the most used commercial real estate platforms today. Founded in 2013, it has raised a total of $128.4 million to date through multiple funding rounds. Reonomy relies on big data, partnerships and machine learning to power predictive algorithms, ultimately providing unparalleled access to real estate intelligence. Its system enables individuals, teams, and businesses to unlock insights and discover new opportunities in the market.

change the retail industry

Dozens of other proptech companies are making an impact in the real estate world, many of which are seeing significant momentum in their funding rounds.

Designed for buyers, sellers, investors and mortgage lenders, House Canary has raised $129 million. Predict future store performance using predictive algorithms. More specifically, we use historical data and geospatial databases to identify top markets to enter. Built for buyers, Localize has raised $56 million in funding. Use artificial intelligence (AI) consulting to find the ideal location for your buyers according to their individual preferences. Designed for tenants and landlords, Redfin has raised $319.6 million in funding. Utilize AI consulting to estimate housing value.

As Verada Retail’s Managing Partner and Active Broker, I rely on proptech throughout my entire business process. In addition, we encourage teams to leverage innovative technology to remain competitive in the New York City market. We rely on various platforms every day, such as Placer.ai and Reonomy. Additionally, we rely on Esris ArcGis, a platform designed to help brokers research markets, identify new opportunities for growth and expansion, and manage investments at the market and neighborhood level.

We also rely on proptech for our marketing, content and social media needs. His one of the most innovative platforms we use is Matterport. With this technology, you can create a virtual walkthrough of every property you list, so prospective investors and tenants can view your space from the comfort of their home or office.

However, all the proptech companies introduced in the last decade have one similarity. The convergence of technology has improved the retail real estate process.

Improved client service

Simple features enabled brokers, agents and landlords to improve communication, while more complex systems enhanced data analysis. By bringing these resources together, brokers and agents can now better serve their customers. It uses data such as foot traffic to help businesses identify the best locations for their newest location, whether it’s their first store or an expansion.

Maximize efficiency

From leasing to sale, the integration of AI and predictive algorithms has streamlined the real estate transaction process. Rather than collecting data, real estate professionals can spend their time evaluating data and brainstorming with clients and their teams. As a result, commercial real estate brokers can deliver a more personalized experience to their clients and increase efficiency throughout the day.

Business integration and scalability

Beyond real estate proptech, the system is directly deployed in service businesses. For example, Oracle Retail offers a suite of cloud-based retail management solutions designed for those looking to adopt cloud solutions for scalability, reliability, security, and more. Additionally, Oracle Retail Customer Engagement (ORCE) provides a complete set of tools to help retailers engage with customers across all channels, and Oracle Retail Supply Chain Management (SCM) helps retailers optimize their supply chains. , helps improve operational efficiency and customer service. With proprietary technology, Oracle is changing the way businesses grow and providing a simplified process for scaling operations.

Brendan Tharapp, Managing Partner of Verada Retail, further explains that technology has transformed the ability of companies to serve their customers. Mallon elaborates. We use proptech at every stage of our leasing and sales process. From using traffic and analytics to identify potential tenant sites, to leveraging real-time listing services to market listings, proptech has changed the way business is done.

The future of retail proptech

A recent report from the Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation (CRETI) outlines the challenges proptech may face in the future. From 2021 to 2022, funding for proptech fell by 38%. But the future of proptech financing is simply changing, with industry experts outlining how 2023 funding and innovative proptech solutions will adapt to changing economic conditions. doing.

Paige Pitcher, head of strategic partnerships at Moderne Ventures, noted the transition from the pandemic, noting that the pandemic has accelerated adoption of real estate tech and that wage inflation and shortages are now driving down operating costs and creating new Earning Opportunity.

The increasing adoption of technology in all industries, including retail real estate, is a true phenomenon, driving the integration of proptech into everyday processes. As we move forward, proptech will become part of the foundation and new ideas are expected to expand the services available.

Jeanne Casey, Global Head of Proptech and Innovation at Nuveen, commented: For start-ups, incumbents in the real estate industry are much more open to working with new proptech companies than they were a few years ago. Startups with the strongest value proposition, focus and discipline will be stronger than before. We are excited to be a part of the next phase of maturity in this industry. “

According to some experts, the ones that succeed moving forward are those that adapt to changing consumer trends. The platform has been developed as a base, but should be modified to ensure its value in future technology adoption.

Ashkn Zandieh, founder and co-chair of CRETI, concludes: An area that continues to attract significant interest is climate-related real estate technology. Owner-operators, owner-developers, occupiers and managers across all sectors of the real estate industry as companies address climate change, develop differentiated energy sources and differentiate their assets. are considering climate tech.

In the world of business, it’s an exciting time where real estate and technology collide, with a future established in effective systems and improved customer relationships at the forefront of design. Growth is inevitable and only time will tell how proptech adapts to the ever-changing environment of modern society.

