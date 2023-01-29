The next big piece of tech real estate





Imaginema

Money never sleeps, innovation never sleeps. Finding ways to get the most out of innovation is something tech companies do almost every day. Microsoft (MSFT) has just made a major investment in the area of ​​massive innovation called artificial intelligence. A multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, an artificial intelligence startup and parent company of ChatGPT. ChatGPT, a generative AI program that launched a million thought fragments, is arguably the full attention of Microsoft’s rivals. Big tech kingdom. So much is at stake here on so many levels, from college essays to life as a whole, that it’s hard for anyone but us to comprehend what all the turmoil and consternation is. useful.

What is generative AI?

“Artificial intelligence” is a very broad term and can mean different things to different people, so let’s start with some background. The essence of AI is prediction. For example, an AI program can learn cat traits and identify cat images from everything else on the internet. Generative AI, as the name suggests, allows programs to be so good at recognizing and classifying images that they can generate them themselves. Over the past year or so, these programs have been very good at this. Users can urge AI firm Midjourney to “create a robot sitting at a desk in the style of Van Gogh,” and get a representation of what the old Dutch master himself might have created. if you knew what was). DALL-E lets you study his groovy 4 panels of ‘Andy Warhol his style of footballer’ if you want. Try it! In any case, these sites are currently free and open to the public.

The future of work, advertising, etc.

Companies such as Microsoft that have chips on the AI ​​table see generative AI as the core engine of the next generation of tools and devices for work and play. They have plans to integrate OpenAI’s work (yes, including ChatGPT, which powered last month’s article in The Death of the College Essay in The Atlantic) into the company’s full suite of products and services. (Microsoft will be cloud exclusive). provide providers to OpenAI through the Azure platform).

Perhaps the two most shaken by the move are Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) (Google’s parent company) and META (Facebook). These two companies are also hard at work developing their own cutting-edge AI programs, mostly behind the scenes, either in test mode or in limited public rollouts. They also make the majority of their revenue from online advertising, which is especially problematic for Alphabet. The vaunted Google search engine works by directing users to suggested links. The more links you have, the higher your ad spend. Generative AI programs can respond directly to queries, saving users the additional time and effort of clicking other links. Great for users, not so great for companies whose business model is based on links, clicks, and ad spend.

But these are early innings in AI games. Alphabet, Meta, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and many other technology leaders are strengthening their own capabilities, understanding both the promises and the pitfalls, and wasting no time in pushing applications to citizens. I’m trying We are just beginning to understand how all of this affects their lives. We expect the evolution of AI to proceed geometrically rather than linearly, making it the largest intergenerational technological development since social media a decade and a half ago. This will be the true Web 3.0 in our mindset, not a cryptocurrency in perpetual search for valid use cases. It will be noteworthy as companies acquire land and vie for positions in this new sector.

original post

Editor’s Note: The summary bullet points in this article were selected by the Seeking Alpha editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4573279-the-next-big-piece-of-tech-real-estate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos