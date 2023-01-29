Google Layoff: Google HR claims to have been laid off during a call.





Dan Lanigan Ryan, a Dublin-based recruiter who used to work at Google, claimed that he was laid off as part of a campaign the company recently launched to lay off 6% of its staff (about 12,000 people). he was on the phone

Dan Lanigan Ryan joined Google on a fixed-term contract in November 2021, working through Morgan McKinley, according to his LinkedIn page. In his LinkedIn post, Ryan said he got his “dream job at the dream business (Google)” over a year ago.

In a LinkedIn post, Dan Lanigan Ryan reported his termination and was barred from the service during the call, saying he didn’t expect the service to suddenly shut down after just 16 months.

Dan goes on to say that his contract has been renewed for another year and he has been transferred to the cloud sales recruiting team. He said it has had “huge growth”. one week before. He admitted that he had let his guard down. He also praised his bosses and colleagues and said he was actively searching for his new career “wherever they are.”

A number of employees laid off by the software giant as part of ongoing job cuts have recently come out to testify. One employee happily returned to work after the death of his mother, while another pregnant employee was laid off.A couple was fired four months after giving birth, and an employee who had been with the company for 16 years was laid off at 3 a.m.

Google is a search engine giant that employs many people on a regular basis, but the current state of the global economy is taking a toll on the status quo.

FAQ Q1. How many people did Google lay off? Google laid off about 12,000 employees.

Q2. What tech companies are laying off employees? Tech giants such as Amazon, Coinbase and IBM are examples.

