The end of Big Tech’s subscription addiction





Readers, it’s the weekend! I am Diamond Naga Siu. I have a lot of chores to do. One of them is checking my finances, which is expensive to move. Do you know what else is sneakily expensive? All subscriptions like Microsoft OneDrive and Adobe Creative Suite add up instantly.

That’s why I was so excited to see my teammate Paayal Zaveri write about how this model will really change soon. Apparently it’s a sign of the times.

If this forwards you, please sign up here. Download the Insider app here.

Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo has applied for S-1 to expose startups in the “subscription economy”.Zuora

1. A market crash could finally break Big Tech’s addiction to subscriptions.

Paayal Zaveri writes that subscription purchases have become commonplace in both personal and professional life. But it’s not always the most consumer friendly. In the business world, especially during a recession, companies want to know exactly what they’re paying for and why.

As a result, industry experts say usage-based pricing, or paying only for what you use, is here to stay. A market crash could make this even more popular.

Tien Tzuo, CEO of billing management company Zuora, told me that even if companies don’t abandon subscriptions altogether, they will need to introduce an element of usage-based pricing.

Many hoped that usage-based pricing would be a positive change that would force software companies to win customer business every month, potentially breaking technology’s reliance on subscriptions. is.

Read my full story here.

Top tech stories of the week:

Arif Kazi/Insider

2. “Outsourced memory to AI for 3 weeks” Our writer tried an AI app that memorized what he read online. his opinion? While this is an effective tool, it can worsen his actual memory in the long run.

3. Over 500 Salesforce employees wrote letters to executives asking for layoff answers. The company’s response has been unsatisfying to some. “It cements the divide even more,” said one. Read the leaked message.

4. “I went to a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns and this is what I found.” take us check it out.

5. Amazon warns employees not to share confidential information with ChatGPT. This is because we have seen cases within the company where Amazon’s response “almost matches existing materials.” get the scoop.

6. You have less than 10 weeks left to let people outside your home use your Netflix login for free. Tell your mom, brother, friend, friend of a friend who somehow got your password. Here’s what you should know:

7. A married couple with a 4-month-old baby was laid off during Google’s mass layoffs. Allie was on her maternity leave and her husband Steve was due to take paternity leave in a few weeks. They said they would be working full-time on their business from now on. Here’s what they told us.

From our technical analysis team:

Marc Benioff NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

8. Salesforce now faces a very real threat of activist shareholders overthrowing its board of directors. The company could also be forced to sell some of its larger acquisitions, such as Slack and Tableau. What’s going on inside Salesforce?

9. Layoffs are the coffin nails of the metaverse. The metaverse was already a nebulous concept, but after volatile stock prices, technical hurdles, and semiconductor geopolitics, mass layoffs could spell doom for that notion. Read on for why.

10. A big cloud slowdown won’t last forever. This is according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who shared his plans for how Microsoft will recover along with the economy. Here’s what he said.

Team of the Day: San Diego’s Diamond Naga Siu, San Francisco’s Payal Zaveri, New York’s Lisa Ryan, and London’s Hallam Block.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/big-tech-subscriptions-google-layoffs-salesforce-amazon-target-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos