Japanese IT experts believe technology is on the rise in the Philippines





The year 2023 is proving to be a year of innovation and opportunity for the Philippine tech industry. Shigemoto Fujikura of Sansan, Inc. understands that this opportunity is directly related to the talent pool in the Philippines.

Sansan, Inc. executive officer, founding team head, said, “The Philippines needs more to set up a technology hub in the country to serve the wider ASEAN region, especially for its software development and engineering talent. It has the opportunity to attract many foreign companies.

Fujikura believes that the Filipino workforce, especially Cebu, has the talent to meet and thrive in this demand. This is what prompted him to open a development center for software engineers in Cebu City to establish its presence and prepare for this looming demand.

“The Philippines is gradually becoming known for its advanced IT education and large pool of talented engineers.”

This will bring the Philippines in line with the United Nations climate goals to achieve net zero emissions by reducing the carbon footprint of individuals and businesses, and the need for cloud-based technology in the world to support more digital financial infrastructure. I hope to meet you. These changes require well-trained engineers who can jump right into the task when needed.

Mr. Fujikura brings a wealth of knowledge gained from years of industry experience. He worked with prominent companies such as his OGIS-RI Co., LTD and is famous for working on certain of his R&D projects before returning to Japan to build tools and processes used in software development. I spent a lot of time in Silicon Valley. He completed the master’s course at Kanazawa Institute of Technology (now KIT ​​Toranomon Graduate School).

Fujikura spoke with The Sunday Times Magazine to elaborate on Sansan, technology trends, and how Sansan intends to contribute to the prosperity of the Philippine workforce.

Please tell us about Sansan, Inc.

Sansan is a Japanese provider of cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation (DX) and rebuild work styles, with the mission of “turning encounters into innovation”. Sansan launched its eponymous Sansan B2B service to drive the digital transformation of sales for businesses, Eight, a contact and career management app for individual professionals, Bill One for online bill receiving, and Contract One for contract DX solutions. It offers.

Sansan aims to accelerate product development overseas, mainly in Southeast Asia (regional headquarters is Singapore), such as the sales DX solution Sansan of the same name and the online billing solution Bill One. His overseas subsidiary Sansan Global Pte.The company is rapidly expanding the availability of Sansan and Bill One solutions in countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. “

Why did you choose Philippines?

To accelerate its global ambitions, Sansan must increasingly meet the needs of local customers in each country and region. To do this, we need to invest more in multilingual support teams and develop unique capabilities tailored to each country’s laws, systems, business practices, and workflows. In order to strengthen product development for overseas markets, we have decided to establish Sansan Global Development Center in Cebu, aiming to employ up to 100 staff at the center in the future.

The Philippines is active in attracting and supporting global IT companies, and Cebu is known for its advanced IT education and rich pool of talented engineers.

The opening of the center will strengthen the local hiring of engineers and improve the development environment overseas. Under the mission of “turning encounters into innovation” and the vision of “becoming a business infrastructure” for companies around the world, Sansan develops world-class products through markets such as the Philippines as well as its home country Japan. continue.

What trends can Filipino companies expect?

With the focus on the Philippines, we believe the focus will be on establishing the country as a regional tech hub of talent. More tech companies will consider expanding their presence in the Philippines to ride the digital wave. One of the major corporate trends associated with this change is to attract more foreign companies. The Philippines has an opportunity to attract more foreign companies to establish technology hubs in the country that serve the wider ASEAN region, especially for software development and engineering talent.

This will boost foreign direct investment into the country’s economy and support the government’s agenda. Additional trends include going paperless by moving more data to the cloud and building a digital finance infrastructure that supports business resilience.

This can start in small areas such as digitizing invoices and other paper-based transactions in enterprise functions such as accounting, adopting digital business cards, and effectively moving data from paper to the cloud.

If the pandemic has highlighted anything, it is how ill-prepared businesses across the region have been when it comes to the resilience of their financial operations.

This will need to be remedied by deploying a digital financial infrastructure to support business continuity plans, and Philippine businesses will make significant strides in this direction over the next year.

How can the Filipino workforce take advantage of this?

To become a more competitive regional hub for tech talent, the Philippine government and workers should keep in mind the following criteria:

First, we need to increase access to quality education and training by investing in the development of educational infrastructure and provide targeted training in key areas of technology and entrepreneurship.

This should include initiatives to partner with leading technology companies and educational institutions to enhance educational opportunities and training programs.

Second, we need to create an attractive business and investment environment conducive to technology investment and talent development, including policies that encourage innovation, reward entrepreneurship, and reduce barriers to entry for tech start-ups.

Third, the country should continue to invest in infrastructure, prioritizing high-speed broadband, telecommunications networks, digital infrastructure, and others that promote the development of technical talent.

Second, promote talent mobility by creating policies that make it easier for skilled workers (in our case this may be from Japan) to move to and stay in the country. need to do it.

This should include clear and simple immigration policies, as well as visa and work permit policies that make it easier for qualified workers to stay and work in the country.

Finally, the country will leverage its strategic location to attract leading technology companies and talents from other countries, and launch more initiatives to showcase the technological capabilities of the Philippines, thereby increasing the number of technical talents at the international/regional level. should promote its status as a regional hub.

