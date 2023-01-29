Space startup AstroForge wants to revolutionize asteroid mining





The universe is a treasure chest waiting to be looted. Asteroids made of iron, nickel, cobalt, and even precious metals such as gold and platinum are in constant motion around the solar system, often coming intriguingly close to Earth. In fact, his 2021 study, published in The Planetary Science Journal, found that there could be $11.65 trillion worth of metal-rich near-Earth asteroids. Beyond our backyards, in the expanses of space, seemingly infinite amounts of money float in the vast universe ripe for grabs.

I wish it was so easy to take it away. In the past, we have seen the rise and fall of asteroid mining startups such as Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries. These are companies founded in his 2010s that have raised tens of millions of dollars. They had lofty ambitions to extract valuable resources from space rocks for use on Earth or to fuel rockets for future interplanetary exploration. They were encouraged when Congress passed the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act in 2015. This gave companies full rights to any material extracted from space rocks, further boosting interest and investment in these companies.

Ultimately, however, those dreams collapsed at Terra Farm when venture capitalists desperate to make a profit on their investments stopped funding them.Planetary Resources completed a funding round in 2018. Unable to do so, it was eventually acquired by a blockchain company, but has yet to do anything with these space technology assets. Deep Space Industries was acquired by another aerospace venture called Bradford Space, which likewise did nothing to help the company’s intellectual property.

This is really, really hard.

Matt Gialich, AstroForge

Of course, that was many years ago. The situation in the aerospace industry is very different from 2018. Not only has technology progressed to the point where flight to and return from an asteroid is at least somewhat feasible, but it has also become possible to fly to the lower or near-Earth. Orbit is as easy as booking a rocket ride already on its way to space.

Since the first wave of companies in 2012, launch costs have dropped and cheap rideshares are readily available. [SpaceX] falcon 9 [rocket]Kevin Cannon, a professor of space resources and geology at the Colorado School of Mining, told The Daily Beast.

With this, interest from asteroid mining companies and investors is starting to pick up momentum again. But questions still remain about their viability and ability to actually carry out their space-plundering goals. Some of the challenges faced by PR and DSI still remain. After all, this is much more difficult than just rocket science.

Matt Gialich, co-founder and CEO of asteroid mining company AstroForge, told The Daily Beast. It used to do this only as a government agency. We need to take what the government has done and turn it into a commercial enterprise. It’s very tricky.

AstroForge co-founders Jose Acain and Matt Gialich (left to right).

Edward Calleon/Astroforge

AstroForge is one of the newest space rock mining companies to emerge following the collapse of PR and DSI in 2018. In 2022, AstroForge was able to secure his $13 million seed funding. This suggests that investors are feeling renewed confidence in these ventures.

The company announced on January 24 that it will launch two missions in 2023. His first mission, scheduled for April, will be aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to demonstrate metal refining techniques in zero gravity. The second is his October launch with a SpaceX lunar rideshare that goes into deep space to observe a target asteroid. Gialich said each mission moves closer to the ultimate goal of returning the first refined platinum to Earth by the end of his decade.

By 2030, Gialich added, we should be doing business for which we don’t know how much money it will cost.

If anyone knows how difficult asteroid mining is, it’s Chris Lewicki. He has previously worked with NASA to send exploration rovers such as Spirit and Opportunity to Mars, and has also served as his manager for the Phoenix His Mars and His Lander ground missions. But perhaps the biggest reason he has a more authoritative perspective on the challenges of asteroid mining is due to the fact that he was also the former president and co-founder of Planetary Resources before it closed in 2018.

One of the biggest hurdles facing asteroid mining companies isn’t necessarily technical or scientific financial, he says.

Lewicki told The Daily Beast that Planetary Resources failed in many ways because it couldn’t raise the funding it needed to move on to the next step. It wasn’t clear how the business would make money.

1076049888

AstroForge will launch two missions this year. Both will use SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket rideshare.

Mark Bias via Getty

Nearly all companies entering this very nascent industry are startups and rely on funding from outside investors. A well-funded venture capitalist may be happy to put millions into investing in an asteroid mining company at first, but even an avid investor like PR will have to make a profit. You will eventually lose your profit.

Mining asteroids takes time. Even if SpaceX’s rideshare and new advanced telescopes are used to help explore the most platinum-rich asteroids, we still need to develop a tech stack that can go to the asteroid, mine it, refine the metal, and bring it back. I have. What constitutes the backbone of your business plan should be considered in terms of decades, not years.

As such, some asteroid mining ventures are looking to find alternative ways to generate income in the meantime. Originally, PR planned to sell satellites that could study near-Earth asteroids and analyze the Earth itself. They successfully launched two of his test satellites into orbit, but failed to complete a funding round shortly after the second launch, leading to layoffs and an eventual acquisition.

AstroForges refinery operating in a simulated vacuum of space.

Edward Calleon/Astroforge

Deep Space Industries and Planetary Resources have taught us some important lessons. So it’s not so much about building spacecraft to get to space quickly, it’s more about really understanding the business model and technology stack and having the ability to bring industrial scale processes to life.

Founded in 2015, TransAstra is focused on the long-term game of asteroid mining, according to Sercel. To that end, the company offers a range of services, including rideshare-enabled vehicles called Worker Bees that can bring satellites into low orbit. It also features proprietary propulsion technology and a Sutter telescope system (named after the birthplace of California Gold his rush) that allows users to find and track mineral new asteroids. Overall, their business model helps them maintain stability while working toward their long-term goal of mining asteroids.

Sercel is quick to say he fully supports AstroForge and other up-and-coming asteroid mining ventures. In his view, the more talented engineers and entrepreneurs working to solve these big, intractable problems, the better off the industry and society at large.

To test the mining process, AstroForge has to create its own asteroid. Here, the AstroForge team creates an asteroid-like surface for testing. A view of the AstroForge team simulating the forging of an asteroid.

Edward Calleon/Astroforge

But he also explained that the urge to act quickly can also lead to misplaced priorities.

Sercel said he is trying to avoid some people in the space industry becoming obsessed with going to space right away. I’ve seen Cool demonstration. But that doesn’t solve the underlying problem.

AstroForge, on the other hand, seems to be very focused on one goal: getting space metal. It is working on a metal refining technology that will be demonstrated in orbit in April.

Our mission as a company is to mine asteroids for platinum group metals, Gialich said. The company has no other mission. No off-ramp. That’s all we try to do. The company is fueled by the fact that access to space is far cheaper than anyone else’s.

However, it remains to be seen if there is currently a market for enough space metal for AstroForge to find success quickly enough.

Despite the financial hurdles, AstroForge is determined to mine platinum from space and bring it back to Earth before the decade is over. This is a very ambitious goal, and according to most space mining experts, a little too ambitious.

I think it will take longer than the next few years for them to finish everything, but what they are planning is excellent and the plan is what drives them.Colorado School of Mines is the Daily Beast told to Astra Forge will begin flight missions soon, so hopefully we’ll start to see results and gain confidence, and success in individual missions to develop some of the capabilities needed to carry out the full mining process. .

[What] What they are trying to do is very difficult, added Cannon. Deep space missions are typically run by huge teams of NASA and aerospace veterans, so the chances of them failing at first are very high.

Lewicki was even more outspoken about his predictions for AstroForges’ long-term success. In theory, I think it could happen. But realistically, no, he said, I don’t think so. But while it might be possible to commercially bring back small samples of platinum from the asteroid, he added, it would not be enough to generate a meaningful revenue stream.

Investors may also not want to wait too long for results. Ellen Chan, vice president of ventures at his BMNT, an innovation and space consultancy, told The Daily Beast in an email. be interested ”

“They will appreciate a company that will set up an astroid mining company that is generating income from projects that serve today’s needs,” Chan explained. Listings will not be interested because the life cycle of the fund is too short.”

Whether they were right or not, it will indeed succeed, said Sercell, who said it was important to wish the AstroForges team success. A rising tide raises all ships. If an asteroid mining company finally brings back refined platinum, gold, or other payloads, it proves it’s possible.

The result will be huge, as when SpaceX proved the reusability of its first-stage Falcon 9 booster. Suddenly you can mine resources in space instead of letting the planet go to waste. Deep space exploration and colonization would get much closer to reality if we could get our resources from asteroids. It can spread throughout. It will change the future of humanity as we know it.

Asteroids can now build worlds in space and support a population of 1,000 Einsteins. This is very nice. It is the ultimate sustainable solution for humanity.

