Google CEO Sundar Pichai to take pay cut after laying off 12,000 employees





Google CEO Sundar Pichai will likely bear the bulk of the pay cuts amid layoffs and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 29, 2023 08:16 IST

By Sneha Saha: CEO Sundar Pichai looks set to take drastic pay cuts amid layoffs and challenging macroeconomic conditions. At his recent Town Hall meeting with Google employees, Pichai announced that annual bonuses for all positions above the “senior vice president” level would be significantly reduced.

“All positions above senior vice president will see a significant reduction in annual bonuses. For senior positions, compensation will be linked to company performance,” Pichai was quoted as saying at the Town Hall. He didn’t say specifically about the pay cut, but it’s clear from what he’s said that he will take a pay cut as well. Pichai did not say what percentage of salaries would be cut and for how long.

Well, just weeks before Google announced layoffs, Sundar Pichai received a big pay raise. At the time, Google’s parent company Alphabet’s board of directors recognized Pichai’s “strong performance” as CEO, and whether a significant portion of the award would be awarded would compare to his other S&P 100 companies. and said it would depend on Alphabets’ total shareholder return.

Alphabet also added that it has tweaked its awards to increase Performance Stock Units (PSU) to 60%, up from 43% in 2019. This increases payment performance requirements. Additionally, Google’s CEO was also given his two tranches of his PSUs, each with his $63 million target value, and his $84 million in the form of Alphabet’s restricted stock units.

So what is Pichai’s annual income? According to 2020 filings, Google revealed that Pichai makes $2 million a year. According to IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, Google CEO’s net worth has dropped by 20% to Rs 5,300 crore. However, he still ranks among the richest professional managers on the list.

Google is going through a difficult time. Just before City Hall, Pichai announced that he would lay off 12,000 jobs in various industries. Many of the affected employees were unprepared for layoffs, saying Google suddenly removed access from all internal offices to his group. In fact, some complained that their ID access had changed from green to red and they knew they were fired.

Many of our 12,000 employees had worked at Google for nearly a decade or more. Such employees felt frustrated that their terminations were not based on performance reviews. However, Pichai clarified at an internal meeting that layoffs are not “random.”

Google’s layoffs have begun in the United States, with other markets likely to include India in the coming weeks.

