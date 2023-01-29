Commonly Used Power BI DAX Measures and Calculated Fields in Google Data Studio | Aman Singh Jan 2023





As I explained in one of my previous posts about the importance of Power BI DAX measurement, if you don’t know Power BI DAX measurement and how to use it, click here to read it.

Power BI is the most widely used BI tool in the world and is used by enterprises as well. So I’d like to talk about Google Data Studio first, compared to the usage of DAX measures in Power BI.

Before proceeding with the post and analyzing the differences between them, I would first like to distinguish the notation we use in Power BI with respect to Google Data Studio.

To refer to ColumnName in Power BI, write table_name.[column_name].

On the other hand, refer to ColumnName in Google Data Studio and write column_name or field.

Power BI DAX measures and Google Data Studio calculated fields:

Aggregate functions are commonly used measures in visualizations such as SUM, AVERAGE, and COUNT.

For example, in the table above, if we wanted to find the average age of users in our analysis, we would need to apply the following measure:

Power BI applies the following measures:

Average age = AVERAGE(table_name[age])

Google Data Studio applies the following measures:

Average age = AVG(age)

Similarly, other aggregated measures can be applied in Power BI and Google Data Studio respectively.

To calculate different types of content in columns.

For example, to find different types of current_education in a column, we need to apply the following DAX measure:

In Power BI:

Current_Education type = DISTINCTCOUNT(`table_name`[current_education])

In Google Data Studio:

Current_Education_Types=

count_distinct(current education)

For complex calculations or measures involving multiple conditions and involving several arithmetic conditions, write the following function in terms of your requirements.

For example, if you want to calculate the total lead stage, awareness in the table below, you should apply the following conditions:

Power BI applies two functions:

Using COUNTROWS in the FILTER condition:

Total visibility = COUNTROWS(FILTER(table_name, table_name[lead_stage]= consciousness))

Using CALCULATE with a COUNT condition:

Total Awareness = CALCULATE(COUNT(table_name)[lead_stage]),table name[lead_stage]= consciousness)

However, Power BI recommends using the CALCULATE feature as it offers a wide range of features such as COUNT, AVG, SUM. We’ll talk more about this with the exception of COUNT.

Because COUNTROWS with a FILTER condition can only provide a COUNT of columns for the various conditions involved.

Google Data Studio applies the following functions:

Total Awareness = COUNT(IF(lead_stage=Awareness, Lead_stage, null))

Now, in the above statement, the IF condition should be placed after the aggregate function used here, like COUNT in the above case.

First, we need to find aggregate values ​​such as COUNT, AVERAGE, SUM, DISTINCT COUNT and write the column or field name to be calculated.

Again in Google Data Studio you can write multiple conditions but they are separated by field name and field name whereas in Power BI they are represented by && conditions.

Note: As mentioned in previous posts, there are several other Power BI column DAX conditions that can be used to derive month/year from Power BI columns.

However, Google Data Studio also allows you to manipulate dimensions with simple formatting without using calculated fields.

Number of videos by day

The chart above is the number of videos per day by date.

However, with a simple formatting in Google Data Studio, you can convert to years or months as shown below.

Number of videos by year

Thanks for reading the post. Feel free to comment or clap if you find it interesting and helpful.

