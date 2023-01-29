Students display their inventions at JUMP’s Innovation Day





An invention competition competition was held to showcase creative ideas and solutions for Treasure Valley students to tackle problems.

Boise, Idaho Students got creative at JUMP’s Innovation Day on Saturday.

About 150 young inventors in grades 1 to 12 presented their ideas as part of an invention competition.

This convention is one of three regional events hosted by Invent Idaho. This competition encourages students to be creative and come up with ideas and solutions to solve problems.

Invent Idaho Co-Founder and State Director Beth Brubaker said: “Why did they choose a real-world problem and try to solve it? For example, they hate making their beds, they hate brushing them, they put environmental issues away, but they choose real-world issues that are important to them, so their stories It’s often very heartwarming to hear.”

One of the real-life problems facing sixth graders Cole, Corbyn, and Brendan was turtle conservation. The trio demonstrated the design of “The Turtle Box,” an idea to save baby sea turtles.

“Sea turtles go to the beach to lay their eggs. Find where the nest is and put this box on top of the nest,” Cole said. “When the turtles hatch, they crawl out of the sand. And because they are attracted to the sunlight, they go through the tubes. Some of them are picked up. For population reasons. Some of them are likely to be picked.” There are, we don’t want them to be overcrowded, and the rest will get to the water safely and live happy lives.

Inventions were grouped into five categories: practical models, non-practical models, gadgets and games, adaptations, and Jules Verne.

10th graders Sebastion and Jolie came up with “Lunar Tech”, a cost-effective way to keep streetlights on after a friend was attacked in a dark street.

“It’s a street light that harvests solar and lunar power. We came up with a technology that harvests and uses solar and lunar power in a street light,” Jolie said. “So, when the moon comes out, it uses the power of the moon to illuminate the streets. You can use that money for more important things like schools and programs.

“I came up with the idea that if we could find a way to make energy sources and streetlights more accessible, we could stop this and lighten the streets,” said Sebastian.

Grade 11 Ariel presented a working model of ‘Fozio Music Healing’, a fully automated device that combines music and frequency healing. Her presentation showed how her ears interpret sound waves and generate nerve signals that are sent to her brain.

“Whatever you hear actually affects your organs. So what we’re doing is every bodily function. Your body has a certain vibrational frequency. For example, your heart vibrates at 26.82 hertz.Let’s say you’re out of tune and have heart disease and are now at 15 hertz.You do something called resonance. Then add 26 hertz to your heart to remind yourself where it should vibrate, this is called resonance,” said Ariel. “So after we do that, the heart starts going, ‘Oh, that’s what I should be vibrating’. And it takes itself over and starts the healing process.” A sound you haven’t heard is a really unpleasant sound.What I’ve done is layer a specially selected piece of classical music on top of it with healing frequencies.Based on the key, tone and rhythm of the song. , and it all contributes to the overall healing effect.”

Students were graded and judged in grade-level divisions. In addition, special “Best of Category” awards were given to five invention categories. The ‘Best of Show’ award went to the best invention of the entire event.

The winner of Saturday’s Invent Convection will be invited to the Invent Idaho State Finals at the University of Idaho. Inventions selected in the state finals will represent Idaho at the National Invention Convey at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

