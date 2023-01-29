BharOS at IIT Madras has empty ambitions.India’s Google Market Hasn’t Been Beaten Yet





Last week, Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a new operating system called BharatOS or BharOS. The announcement comes after India’s Competition Commission fined Google 1.337 billion rupees for monopolizing its business practices on Android, the operating system used by most smartphones in the country. It was done against the background of

Despite Narendra Modi’s government’s loud claims that BharOS will change the software landscape and the dawn of Atmanirbhartechnology, BharOS is unlikely to have any tangible impact.

BharOS is Android

Interestingly, BharOS is Android. Google provides Android for free as part of the Android Open Source Project (ASOP). BharOS is based on ASOP developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. ASOP does not allow access to Google’s cloud services and applications. Access to apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, Chrome, Search, Google Pay and most importantly the Play Store is only allowed if the manufacturer agrees with Google to preload these applications and make them the system default will be

BharOS, an Android fork, allows access to some Google services, according to the government. Vaishnaw says work has begun to localize the app ecosystem so that it can have its own app store. He also talks about a new chipset architecture piggybacking on ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) and his RISC-V architecture.

BharOS gives you access to a private App Store that third-party manufacturers can use on their phones instead of developing Android skins on top of what Google provides. It updates over the air and has less preloaded apps called bloatware, which means less storage.The government also claims it offers better privacy than Android.

BhartOS is currently being deployed for government agencies and is available for IIT Madras staff and students. However, no manufacturer sells phones with this operating system.

why barros?

There are two truths here. For one, Google apps are the most desirable apps that people want access to Play Store, Google Drive, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, and Google Docs. Two, these apps aren’t open source either. These apps also allow Google to collect data and generate revenue through advertising. At the core of Google’s business model is the fact that Google is the world’s largest advertising company.

Google has been criticized around the world for its proprietary practices. In the US, the Department of Justice is also considering ways to split her Google, especially its advertising business.

Many local app developers complain that Google’s practices stifle competition. MapmyIndia and Indus OS, which provides the Indus App Bazaar, have been adamant in criticizing Google. MapmyIndia has been around for years and their product is probably better than Google Maps in some respects. Especially in India. But since Google Maps is Android’s default mapping software, the MapmyIndias service does not get the recognition it deserves. So does Indus OS, which has a curated app store but cannot compete with the mighty Google Play Store.

In addition to this, the developer wants to use payment gateways. By keeping their apps out of the store, they also want to pay less to the mighty Google, which reserves the right to wipe their presence on the grid.

A tectonic shift in mobile computing?

BharOS is based on Android with a Linux kernel, so the status quo is unlikely to change. Android’s open-source elements are losing their appeal without the tailwind of Google Mobile Services.

A bigger challenge is the mobile app ecosystem serving the Indian market. Meta apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, services like YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Search, Google Pay, and apps like Google Docs and Chrome are all familiar apps for Indians.

When the Donald Trump administration banned Huawei devices in 2019, the Chinese company’s smartphone business, once the world’s largest, came to a complete halt.Like Apple Maps, little changed for iPhone users.

Amazon’s ill-fated Fire Phone, which had a curated Amazon Appstore, also suffered from the ubiquity of Google apps. Microsoft also had to turn the Android-powered Surface Duo into a software giant.

India is Google’s market. It is highly unlikely that the situation will change.

Developing apps for specific device specifications is an additional challenge, as the Android ecosystem is already quite fragmented.

what’s next?

All forks of Android so far have had poor user experience and security features. After all, Android’s core development is done by its creators when they choose the ASOP route and remove the umbilical cord. You also don’t get the benefit of Google’s ever-rapid pace of development.

Are the IIT Madras researchers ready to deliver an operating system with grand ambitions? They don’t have the resources, the know-how, or the ecosystem of software and hardware to converge on this effort.

Fundamentally, this is another clear-cut call to Atmanirbhar Bharat now that, thanks to geopolitics and Covid, they are building semiconductor fabs in India and eating China’s share in the global manufacturing ecosystem.

This is also a way to protect India from future potential geopolitical threats that could cut it off from the global app economy.

Sahil Mohan Gupta is a technology journalist based in Delhi. He tweets @DigitallyBones. Views are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

