The world’s dream job revealed by Google search





Data shows that from October 2021 to October 2022, more searches for “how to become a pilot” were made globally than for any other job. Research shows that in China, being a nutritionist is a dream job for most citizens. Other top dream jobs include writer, dancer, entrepreneur and YouTuber. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

Based on search engine data, our global map shows the world’s most popular jobs, with some surprising jobs making the top 20 list.

Financial services company Remitly publishes data based on global Google searches using the query “how to be a…” between October 2021 and October 2022, leaving blanks You have entered your desired job in . Findings were ranked and categorized by top dream jobs in each country.

Pilot, writer, dancer, YouTuber and entrepreneur occupy the top five of the 20 most wanted jobs in the world. Countries that searched the most for ‘how to become a pilot’ included Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary of a U.S. commercial pilot will be just under $100,000 in 2021.

Data show that most Chinese citizens dream of becoming nutritionists, and Lebanese people wonder how they can become comedians.

In Asian countries, jobs such as poets, writers, nutritionists and influencers topped the list.Courtesy of Remitrie

With more than 800,000 global Google searches in India, New Zealand and South Africa, writing is the highest dream job, but Remitly analysts say writing careers come with risks .

“While reaching the top offers great rewards, it also promises to be a demanding career for many, riddled with rejection, self-doubt and financial concerns,” the report said.

But data shows that people in 75 countries still choose writing as their top job. Writing professionally is one of the broader occupations on the list, as it means being a journalist, novelist, or screenwriter.

Despite Remitly’s report, some experts are against ditching the term “dream job,” reports Insider Shana Lebowitz. Instead, more and more people are prioritizing their personal identities over their careers.

“We all need to work to survive, but that doesn’t mean we have to dream of jobs.

However, there is still a desire among young professionals to earn enough to support themselves while doing meaningful and impactful work.

“The soul-crushing nature of spending most of my waking hours in search of the resources I need to care for my family is somewhat devastating when I’m working in a place that matches what I’m passionate about. It will calm down,” the spokesperson said. According to the report, the expert wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/dream-jobs-world-revealed-based-google-searches-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos