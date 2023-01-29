8 Israeli innovation sights to add to your itinerary





At ISRAEL21c, we strive to keep you up-to-date with the latest Israeli innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to agriculture, fashion tech to fintech.

But nothing beats seeing it with your own eyes.

Several tour operators offer innovation tour packages for such groups around the world.

Individual or family DIY tourists typically don’t have access to startups and innovation hubs that tour operators can arrange, but don’t be afraid there are options available for everyone other than group tours.

Add a few of these ports of call to your itinerary to see first-hand how Israeli innovation has come to life and is still making the world a better place today.

Discover cutting-edge Israeli startups and developments at an exhibition contributed by government ministries, multinationals and the Israeli startup community.

Click here to book your group’s 90-minute guided tour in English, Chinese, Hebrew, or Arabic.

2. Startup Tel Aviv Walking Tour

Urbans by Yarra Basta organizes 3-hour tours for groups. A moving display of Israeli achievements. Luxurious hi-tech hub. A unique high-tech company that employs the ultra-orthodox. Discussion of Tel Aviv’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and its impact.

Click here for the online inquiry form.

3. Biotour, Kibbutz Sude Eliyahu

Founded in 1939 in the Valley of Springs in northern Israel, Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu is a pioneer in commercial organic farming and biological pest control.

Tours include date palm orchards where donkeys provide pest control, barn owl hives that support natural and effective solutions to field rodents, beneficial insects for agriculture and bumblebee development and commercialization for pollination. You can see Kibbutz BioBee, a world leader in biotechnology. .

Click here for the online registration form.

4. Levinson Visitor Center at Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot

The center offers high-tech exhibits and cutting-edge multimedia presentations, taking visitors on a journey into the world of scientists at this renowned research institute, uncovering nature’s secrets and cracking the cosmic code. To do. You can also buy souvenirs.

To pre-arrange a tour, please call +972 (0) 8-934-4499 or email [email protected]

Watch films and presentations about the inventions that have contributed so much to Israel and the world over the last 100 years, coming out of the Technion, often called Israel’s MIT.

The center is open from 8:30 to 15:30 Sunday to Thursday. Please register online or by emailing [email protected] at least 72 hours prior to your desired tour.

How did Israel bring flowers to the desert? Visit the Vidor Center, a former greenhouse of the Arava Research and Development Center in the agricultural Negev region.

Inside the center are many interactive multimedia exhibits with smart sand tables where visitors can use Kinect technology to learn how terrain changes affect water flow on different terrain types. You can create dynamic maps that show

It has two headers. A tour focused on the fruits of desert agriculture innovated at the Ramat Negev Agricultural Research and Development Center, and a tour of his three solar power plants in Ashalim, which supply 4% of Israel’s energy needs.

Agricultural tours include a film and tasting of sweet brackish cherry tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, pomegranates, grapes, herbs, and more.

The Solar Tour explores three different technologies for generating thermal solar power and how Israel creatively overcomes the environmental challenges surrounding this large-scale project.

The combined tour lasts approximately 2 hours. For more information, call +972 (0)8-852-8852, email [email protected] or click here.

8. Northern Negev Salad Trail

Agronomist Uli Aron and his team of professional guides will introduce you to the latest farming techniques and invite you to sample selected produce along the way. You’ll see tomatoes growing upwards, strawberries growing in the air, medicinal herbs, and colorful carrots.

The Salad Trail includes activities such as making Hawaiian-style necklaces with kumquats, sending messages to the feet of homing pigeons, walking through a passion fruit maze, and baking pita bread.

Tours last between 2 and 3.5 hours and are suitable for all ages year-round. To book a tour, please call +972 (0) 8-998-2225.

