Federal and state initiatives aim to spur offshore wind development





Offshore wind power has several significant advantages. Offshore winds are much stronger than onshore winds and peak in the afternoon when people use a lot of electricity. This is particularly attractive to coastal utilities as these turbines can be placed near load centers such as large cities without the need for additional long transmission lines. Offshore wind farm installations have some drawbacks, such as high installation costs and harsh environmental conditions for the units, but the benefits far outweigh them.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to tackle the downsides and challenges, but the fact that the huge investment required doesn’t pay off quickly means that traditional investments may not be up to the task, at least alone. It means that there is

Fortunately, two recent press releases across the CleanTechnica desk indicate that the federal government and the state of New York are making this happen.

New York’s offshore wind innovation hub

The Brooklyn-based Offshore Wind Innovation Hub (OWIH) is officially open and open for applications. OWIH will be established in mid-2022 to discover and boost promising start-ups that have the potential to revolutionize the offshore wind industry.

Equinor and bp collaborated with Urban Future Lab (UFL), NYU Tandon School of Engineering, National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium (NOWRDC) and New York City Economic Development Corporation on the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects is developing. (NYCEDC) have come together to launch a three-year initiative.

Industry City’s Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is designed to help startups test their ideas and accelerate their commercialization, opening the door to an intensive six-month mentoring program starting June 2023. open. The tools you need to form strategic partnerships.

Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US, said she is excited to launch an accelerator program at the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub with respected partners to accelerate innovation in New York’s burgeoning offshore wind industry. Told. Demand for offshore wind power is growing rapidly, and innovative ideas and technological advances are needed to support the development of the industry in the United States and abroad.

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub seeks startups with creative technologies and solutions related to the development of New York’s offshore wind farms. In addition, organizations or individuals can apply for Community Membership, which provides admission to Industry City’s co-working facilities, with access to exclusive programming opportunities, workshops and networking events throughout the year.

Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America, said he was looking for the best of New York. We know innovation is in the New Yorker’s DNA. This is also at the core of bp, reaching net zero by 2050 and helping the world get there. In this incredible moment of offshore wind growth in our country, we want to enable New York startups to lead the country.

US Department of Energy wants to boost development of floating offshore wind farms

To further advance the progress of offshore wind energy, representatives from four government departments (Energy, Home Affairs, Commerce and Transport) will hold an ambitious event called Floating Offshore Windshot on February 22nd and 23rd, 2023. Virtually congregate on an initiative. The goal is to reduce costs by 70% or more over the next 15 years.

Unlocking the potential of two-thirds of America’s offshore wind energy resources in deep water requires floating platforms. This will enable millions of homes and businesses to be powered with clean energy. This will not only help our country meet our climate goals, but it will also bring significant economic benefits to everyone involved, from federal and state governments to communities, tribes and the private sector. Achieving this landmark goal will require strong cooperation between these various entities.

The inter-agency summit is designed to bring together various stakeholders to strengthen our collective vision for the deployment of large-scale floating offshore wind energy. They discuss not only pressing issues such as technical, social, equity and environmental challenges, but also how these can be leveraged into opportunities.

At this summit, they will explore the purpose of Floating Offshore Wind Shot, discuss plans and frameworks for future development, share existing resources with participants, and create opportunities for further involvement in this exciting project.

On the first day, attendees will hear from prominent leaders in floating offshore wind energy, get a comprehensive look at the Shot project, and learn about its remarkable nationwide rollout efforts for its success. Day two then brings insights from state officials and industry stakeholders who share their perspectives on this renewable energy source and articulate future goals to strengthen the Shot scheme.

Associated with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Earthshot Initiative, the Windshot Initiative seeks to address key technological challenges to meeting climate goals in the U.S. while creating jobs and economic opportunities across U.S. communities. increase.

Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. offshore wind energy potential is in waters too deep for fixed-bottom wind turbine foundations, requiring the use of floating platforms. Effective production and development of these gigantic structures will require an all-out effort to accelerate technology costs, build the necessary transmission infrastructure, and build robust domestic supply chains. Achieving the goals set by Floating Offshore Wind Shot will require perseverance from all involved.

Why this matters

Turbines represent only a fraction of the total costs associated with offshore projects. This is because infrastructure, maintenance and monitoring must also be considered. Installation costs, electrical connection costs, and operation and maintenance (O&M) expenditures are important factors in the cost breakdown of offshore wind farms compared to onshore wind farms. Moreover, if the project is located far from the coast or deep in the sea, these costs rise rapidly.

These projects probably won’t make the turbines cheaper, but cutting 1/2 to 2/3 the cost of an offshore installation would make a big difference.

Featured image courtesy of Offshore Wind Innovation Hub.

