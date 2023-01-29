Google CEO Sundar Pichai likely to take big pay cuts after laying off 12,000 employees





After laying off 12,000 employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai may announce drastic pay cuts for senior management. At a town hall meeting with employees, Pichai recently said annual bonuses would be reduced for all positions above the “senior vice president” level.

He reportedly said annual bonuses would be cut “very significantly” for all positions above the senior vice president level. He said there is.

He didn’t say who would be affected, but it’s likely he’ll also cut his salary as chief executive. However, Pichai did not say what percentage of salary would be cut and for how long.

Last December, Google approved a new stock award for Pichai. The tech company said its board recognized Pichai’s “strong performance” as CEO.

According to Reuters, Mr. Pichai will be awarded a stock award every three years, with two tranches of PSU with a target value of $63 million each, and 84 million in the form of parent company Alphabet’s restricted stock units. A grant of dollars was also given.

According to filings from 2020, Pichai’s annual income was $2 million. According to IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, Google CEO’s net worth has dropped by 20% to Rs 5,300 crore.

Pichai laid off 12,000 employees on January 20 to cut operating costs amid fears of a global recession. In a letter to his employees, he said that as a company with nearly 25 years of history, Google is destined to go through a difficult economic cycle. “These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct talent and capital to our top priorities,” he said.

Pichai’s move to lay off thousands of employees came under heavy scrutiny, with many on social media suggesting that salaries should be cut rather than laying off staff. Cook, for example, recently announced a 40% pay cut.

Apple said in its SEC filing that CEO Tim Cook will cut total compensation to $49 million this year.

