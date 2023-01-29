Bubble Tea: Google Doodle Today: Google celebrates Bubble Tea with a unique interactive doodle





Google is celebrating the popularity of tapioca around the world with an adorable whimsical animation on its homepage today, January 29th. With interactive graffiti, users can press and hold various ingredients such as milk and milk to create their own “digital tapioca his tea.” Combine boba balls to create the perfect cup.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, gained a huge following during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been trending ever since. Originating in Taiwan in the 17th century, the drink was also unveiled as an emoji on January 29, 2020, making it the perfect day for Google to celebrate the drink’s popularity.

Google’s Bubble Tea Doodle is not only a celebration of the beloved beverage, but also a playful and interactive way for users to engage with the Google brand. Clicking on the doodle will play an animation on the screen followed by the option to create your own bubble tea.

Google Doodle celebrates humanity’s first message to aliens

Mankind’s First Interstellar Message November 16, 2018 marked the 44th anniversary of researchers sending mankind’s first interstellar radio message. Google celebrates this achievement with a Google Doodle.

A Three-Minute Message In 1974, a group of scientists gathered at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico and deliberately sent out into space the most powerful broadcast ever. This is called the Arecibo message.

Their three-minute radio message was aimed at a star cluster in the constellation Hercules, 25,000 light-years from Earth, Google said in a statement.

Arecibo’s capabilities This historic transmission was intended to demonstrate the capabilities of Arecibo’s recently upgraded radio telescope, with Arecibo’s 1,000-foot diameter dish becoming the largest and most powerful in the world at the time.

“Today’s doodle theme has a lot of potential. Previous concepts were experiments in portraying the recipients of Arecibo messages and their reactions,” said Google’s Doodler. says Gerben Steenks.

A Message from the Experts This message was devised by a team of Cornell University researchers led by Frank Drake.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could do that? We can send a message!” said Drake.

The message itself, written with the help of Carl Sagan, includes some basic facts about mathematics, human DNA, the position of planet Earth in the solar system, a picture of a human-like figure and pictograms representing an image of the Earth. can be arranged to form the telescope itself.

The Arecibo message will take about 25,000 years to reach its intended destination (a group of 300,000 stars known as M13), so humans will have a long wait for answers, Google says.

In the 44 years since it was first sent, messages have traveled only 259 trillion miles, a fraction of the distance to their final destination.

According to Google’s Doodle page, the origins of the milky, tangy drink known as tapioca tea can be traced back to traditional Taiwanese tea culture, which dates back to the 17th century. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know it today was invented. I’m here.

