A Week of Tech: From Microsoft’s Suspension to the Next OnePlus Flagship





Can we see the OnePlus 11R launch on February 7th? Let’s take a look at what’s made news in the tech world, including the global Microsoft outage story

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting developments from the world of science and technology this week.

Microsoft Outlook, Teams hit by global outage

Microsoft Outlook and Teams users around the world reported a massive service outage on January 25th. Several users pointed this out on social media, and Microsoft reported service degradation for a number of Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service, and the XBox Live online gaming service, in a status update. There was no fix for the number of users affected, but he said Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people worldwide, has become an integral part of the daily work of businesses and schools, according to Reuters. It is In a tweet, Microsoft said it had rolled back network changes that it believed were causing the problem. The tweet states that it was monitoring the service until rollback was enabled.

OnePlus 11 launch inches closer

The launch of the next OnePlus flagship is just around the corner, but there may be some surprises. Apart from the OnePlus 11 phone and the Buds Pro 2, the company will also launch a mid-range OnePlus 11R smartphone.According to a report on the technology website GSMArena, Amazon has given the device a launch date of February 7th. I made it As expected, there’s quite a bit of excitement around the OnePlus 11, which could be India’s cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone, according to a Mint report on Wednesday. Aside from the two phones, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus TV Q2 Pro smart TV and its first keyboard.

Gaia, British artist Luke Jerrum’s gigantic floating earth installation, seen at Canary Wharf, London, on January 20, 2023. (AFP)

Earth’s inner core rotating slower than the surface

A new study on January 25 reveals that the Earth’s inner core may have stopped spinning faster than the planet’s surface and is now spinning slower than the planet.Nature Geoscience The inner core began to rotate slightly faster than the rest of the Earth in the early 1970s, according to a new study published in , which analyzed seismic waves from repeated earthquakes over the past 60 years. It was slowing down until it synchronized with the Earth’s rotation around 2009, he added. Since then, there has been a negative trend, meaning the inner core is rotating more slowly than the surface, explained the AFP report. We predict that this rotation timeline roughly coincides with changes in the exact time it takes for the Earth to rotate, called ‘day length variation’.

